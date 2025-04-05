Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2025 declared: 87.10 per cent pass, check scores at mbose.in The Meghalaya Board has declared the MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 with an impressive 87.10 per cent pass rate. Check your scores now at mbose.in, mboseresults.in, or megresults.nic.in using your roll number and date of birth. Get topper list, pass percentages, and more.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025, with a remarkable 87.10 per cent of students clearing the examination. Candidates can access their results through the official websites — mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.

How to check MBOSE SSLC result 2025:

Visit the official website mbose.in. Click on the "Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025" link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials (roll number and date of birth). Click on Submit to view your result. Download and print the result for future reference.

Exam overview:

Exam dates : February 10 to February 21, 2025

: February 10 to February 21, 2025 Exam timing : 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. First paper : English

: English Last paper: Mathematics/Special Mathematics

District-wise and gender-wise highlights (General Category):

Overall pass percentage: 87.10 per cent

Boys' pass percentage: 78.06 per cent

Girls' pass percentage: 77.18 per cent

In comparison, the 2024 SSLC results recorded an overall pass percentage of 55.80 per cent, showing a significant improvement in this year's performance.

Further details, including the district-wise pass percentage and topper list, are available on the MBOSE result portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking results online.