Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2025 declared: 87.10 per cent pass, check scores at mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially declared the SSLC (Class 10) Result 2025, with a remarkable 87.10 per cent of students clearing the examination. Candidates can access their results through the official websites — mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.
How to check MBOSE SSLC result 2025:
- Visit the official website mbose.in.
- Click on the "Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025" link on the homepage.
- Enter your login credentials (roll number and date of birth).
- Click on Submit to view your result.
- Download and print the result for future reference.
Exam overview:
- Exam dates: February 10 to February 21, 2025
- Exam timing: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- First paper: English
- Last paper: Mathematics/Special Mathematics
District-wise and gender-wise highlights (General Category):
- Overall pass percentage: 87.10 per cent
- Boys' pass percentage: 78.06 per cent
- Girls' pass percentage: 77.18 per cent
In comparison, the 2024 SSLC results recorded an overall pass percentage of 55.80 per cent, showing a significant improvement in this year's performance.
Further details, including the district-wise pass percentage and topper list, are available on the MBOSE result portal. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy while checking results online.