Manoj Kumar funeral: 'Bharat Kumar' to receive final farewell with state honours today The preparations for the late actor Manoj Kumar are underway. The actor who passed away on Friday will be given a final farewell with state honours on Saturday.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday, at the age of 87 in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The actor will be bid farewell with state honours. It is significant to note that he was awarded Padma Shri in 1992. Reportedly, the cause of Manoj Kumar’s death was identified as cardiogenic shock which happened due to acute myocardial infarction, a severe heart attack.

The last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans crematorium. Notable Bollywood personalities and his big fans expressed their condolence on social media platforms after his demise. For the unversed, the late actor is survived by his wife Shashi Goswami and two sons, Kunal Goswami and Vishal Goswami.

As per ANI, Shashi Goswami, the wife of veteran actor and film director Manoj Kumar arrived at the cremation ground in Juhu to attend the last rites of her husband. Bollywood celebrities reached the

Many prominent celebrities including veteran actor and film producer Salim Khan along with his son and actor Arbaaz Khan, Amitabh Bachchan along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan reached the cremation ground to attend the last rites of legendary actor Manoj Kumar in Juhu.

