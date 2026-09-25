How much did Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan earn on Day 1, as per early estimates?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's Vvan: Force of the Forest has finally opened in cinemas on September 25. The film which released amid new releases from Hollywood, Avengers: Encore Endgame and The Paradise from regional cinema.

How much did The Vvaan earn on Day 1, as per early estimates?

The India net collection of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Rs 4.19 crore on its first day, according to early estimates on trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.0 per cent on Friday, September 25.

The film, which brings together Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, registered 4,478 shows across India on its opening day. The first-day figures put the film's total India net collection at Rs 4.19 crore.

According to the available box office data, Vvan: Force of the Forest recorded 21.0 per cent occupancy across its shows on Day 1. The film had 4,478 shows across the country, with the opening day collection standing at Rs 4.19 crore. The exact numbers will be updated by 9 am on Saturday, September 26.

Sidharth Malhotra leads the film, while Tamannaah Bhatia also plays a key role in the supernatural fantasy. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and is set against the backdrop of folklore, a mysterious forest and supernatural forces.

The Vvaan: Review and rating

India TV rated The Vvaan with 2 out 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "The idea behind The Vvaan: Force of the Forest is certainly interesting. Indian folklore, Van Devi, Chhath Puja and a mysterious forest could have formed the foundation of a distinctive fantasy film. The film also has some good visuals and visible effort from its cast. But between a good idea and a good film, the most important element is a strong story. This is where The Vvaan falters the most."

It continued, "A scattered screenplay, inconsistent tone, limited character development, weak comedy and a climax that fails to leave the desired impact overshadow the film's better elements. 2 out of 5 stars, because the film certainly has potential and some good ideas, but fails to utilise them effectively. The Vvaan: Force of the Forest ultimately remains a film that creates hope in its opening but fails to live up to that promise by the end."

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah. Arunabh Kumar has written the film, while Deepak Mishra has directed it. Manu Anand serves as the DOP and Visual Director. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan released in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

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