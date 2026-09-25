Alia Bhatt turns cabaret artist for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War first look, sports ripped abs

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's first poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War has been unveiled by Bhansali Productions, a day after Ranbir Kapoor’s look from the film was released.

Sharing the poster on social media, Alia wrote, "Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi!" She tagged Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and the film's team in the post.

See the poster here:

The production house has also shared the second look poster of the actress. Have a look at it here:

The poster comes after Ranbir gave fans the first glimpse of his character from the period drama. Have a look at his looks here:

Alia Bhatt shared her poster on Instagram and wrote, 'Reunited' with a red rose. For the unversed, the rose is associated with her work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as their last film together, Gangubai Kathiawadi, featured roses in several scenes.

Bhansali's association with Love And War cast

Moreover, Love And War will not only mark the second association between SLB and Alia but also between Ranbir Kapoor and the filmmaker. For the unversed, RK worked as an assistant director on the sets of Black in 2004. Later, in 2007, Ranbir made his acting debut with Bhansali’s Saawariya. The film flopped at the box office and not only faced a clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om, but also marked Sonam Kapoor’s Bollywood debut.

Now, after 20 years, Ranbir and Bhansali are coming together for their second film. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is working with the National Award-winning director for the first time. Reports suggest that before finalising Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat, Bhansali had also approached Kaushal.

Neetu and Kareena react to Alia's look

Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor reacted to Alia's post and she wrote, 'Uffff'. Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose latest release, Daayra, has completed 7 days in theatres, has also reacted to the poster, as she wrote, 'Killing it, Aloooo'.

Love And War release date

Love And War will release on January 21, 2027. The film will release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Along with normal 2D versions, the film will also release in IMAX.

After its theatrical journey, the film will release on the OTT platform, Netflix.

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Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War out, actor features with brutally wounded