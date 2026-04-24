Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction after AAP rebellion: 'BJP has betrayed Punjabis once again'

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal has given its first reaction after seven out of 10 party's Rajya Sabha MPs announced that they are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote, "The BJP has betrayed Punjabis once again." His statement came after three MPs, Raghav Chadha along with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, announced a split within the Aam Aadmi Party. The leaders claimed that two-thirds of the party's Rajya Sabha MPs have decided to merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party.





Addressing a press conference, Chadha stated, "We have decided that we, the 2/3 members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP." The event was attended by Pathak and Mittal, who stood alongside him during the announcement.

Responding to questions at the presser, Chadha highlighted the numbers behind the decision. "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha; more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed, and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. Three of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, and Swati Maliwal."

Reasons behind the move

Chadha explained that the decision was driven by concerns over the party's direction. He alleged that AAP has "moved away from its core ideology" and is now functioning for personal gains rather than public service. The development comes just days after the AAP removed Chadha from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. Following his removal, several party leaders criticised him and accused him of maintaining a soft stance towards the BJP.

Hitting back at the allegations, Chadha dismissed the criticism as a "coordinated attack". He also rejected claims that he had refused to walk out of Parliament or sign an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner.

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