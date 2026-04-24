AAP rebellion LIVE: CM Mann says BJP tries to ruin anything that is meant for Punjab, Kejriwal cries foul

How can they belong to the BJP when they couldn't even belong to the people of Punjab? At the very least, our people who joined them should have asked the JJP: "What happened?" "What happened with Naveen Patnaik?" This is a party that devours people. I am surprised that just three or four days ago, Ravneet Bittu was hurling abuses at Raghav Chadha; with what face will they talk to each other now?