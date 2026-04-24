In a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, its Rajya Sabha MPs including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal quit the party. Addressing a joint press conference, Pathak said he was going to join the BJP. However, Chadha said that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs have quit the party and will join the BJP as a faction. Chadha said several Rajya Sabha MPs including disgruntled party leader Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh have also quit AAP. The three claimed that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP have quit the party.
AAP rebellion LIVE: CM Mann says BJP tries to ruin anything that is meant for Punjab, Kejriwal cries foul
Raghav Chadha quits AAP LIVE: Raghav Chadha said that AAP has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha and seven of them have decided to leave the party and merge with BJP.
Live updates :Raghav Chadha quits AAP LIVE
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5:20 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Here’s what Raghav Chanda says on X
Today, exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India, more than two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha have merged with the BJP. Seven MPs have signed the document, which was submitted to the Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. I, along with two other MPs, personally handed over the signed documents.
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5:14 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Nitin Nabin arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi
BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrives at the party headquarters in Delhi after 2/3rd MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha announced merging with the BJP.
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5:01 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
We welcome them to BJP: Virendraa Sachdeva
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva says, "This was natural. Some of his MPs are also coming, so we welcome them. Arvind Kejriwal has become synonymous with corruption...Money that should be spent on the people of Punjab is being used by him for his own politics in Gujarat and Goa."
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4:57 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
BJP is a party that devours people: Mann
How can they belong to the BJP when they couldn't even belong to the people of Punjab? At the very least, our people who joined them should have asked the JJP: "What happened?" "What happened with Naveen Patnaik?" This is a party that devours people. I am surprised that just three or four days ago, Ravneet Bittu was hurling abuses at Raghav Chadha; with what face will they talk to each other now?
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4:55 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
BJP became rattled by our development work: Mann
They became rattled by our work, so they hatched a plan to sow discord within our party; however, we are Punjabis—and we do not forget such things. I had previously spoken on this matter in connection with Sukhpal Khaira, back when he joined the Congress party. These six or seven individuals who have defected are traitors to the party. The party is paramount; the organisation stands everything else.
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4:53 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
BJP managed to poach our MPs: Mann
First, they withheld the RDF funds; then, they attempted to poach our MLAs. Today, they have managed to poach our MPs—just as happened with Sharad Pawar.
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4:47 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
BJP tries to ruin anything that is meant for Punjab: Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “I have said this before as well that the BJP does not get along with Punjab and they try to ruin anything that is meant for Punjab.
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4:46 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Sanjay Singh reacts after Raghav Chanda’s announcement
AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, “The Bharatiya Janata Party, under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has launched ‘Operation Lotus’, which is being described as a game of cheap politics and an attempt to obstruct the good work of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on a large scale.”
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4:43 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP
MP Sandeep Pathak says, "I had never thought that such a situation would ever occur in my life. But it did. I was a part of this party for 10 years. Today, I am separating my path from that of the AAP...When it came to joining a party, I joined AAP because they spoke of new politics and politics of work...In 10 years, I worked hard...All political decisions I made were taken by prioritising the party's interests...I am joining the BJP today and giving up all my positions in AAP..."
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4:40 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal with us: Raghav
"There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...three of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal."
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4:36 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
BJP once again betrayed people of Punjab: Kejriwal
In his first reaction, Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP has once again betrayed the people of Punjab;
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4:34 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Some join BJP out of greed or fear: Tejashwi Yadav
On 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "...Some people compromise, get scared, and join the BJP. They may have joined out of greed or fear"
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4:32 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal leave from Constitution Club
Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal leave from the Constitution Club of India after addressing a press conference. They addressed a joint press conference and announced the merger of 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha with the BJP.
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4:30 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Three MPs arrive at BJP office, to join party shortly
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal arrive at the BJP office. They addressed a joint press conference and announced the merger of 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha with the BJP.
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4:25 PM (IST)Apr 24, 2026
Raghav Chadha, two others quit AAP
In a big setback for the Aam Aadmi Party, three party MPs such as Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal on Friday quit the party and said that two-thirds of the party's members in Rajya Sabha had decided to "merge with the BJP".
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