Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak quit AAP in big jolt to Kejriwal, join BJP

New Delhi:

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak on Friday quit AAP in a big jolt to Kejriwal and joined the BJP. Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Raghav Chadha said, "We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

Raghav Chadha, Ashok Kumar Mittal and Sandeep Pathak have been serving as Rajya Sabha members from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2022.

Raghav Chadha said, “The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people.”