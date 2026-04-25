'I lost, Papa won': 24-year-old lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur; cites childhood abuse in suicide note

Kanpur:

A 24-year-old lawyer died by suicide this week in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after he jumped from the fifth floor of the court building. The incident triggered chaos inside the court after which the deceased, identified as Priyanshu Srivastava, was taken to the Ursula Horsman Memorial (UHM) hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

But before Priyanshu died by suicide on Thursday, he left a two-page handwritten note in Hindi, explaining what forced him to take the extreme move. In the note, which Priyanshu posted on WhatsApp status, he spoke about several incidents from his childhood that left him humiliated and ashamed.

One of the incidents happened when he was six and drank mango juice from refrigerator without permission, which left his father angry, who later stripped him and forced him out of the house. This incident had a lasting impact on him, which made him feel guilty repeatedly, the note stated.

In another incident in 2016, when Priyanshu was in class 9, he wanted to opt for Physical Education (PE) but was forced by his father to opt for Computer. He said he was constantly threatened and punished for not complying with his father, who would also humiliate him frequently, the note alleged.

'I lost, Papa won'

According to the police, Priyanshu said that he couldn't take this anymore and thus decided to take his life. He also urged that his mother should not be harassed after his death. Though he blamed no one, he said in his note that his father should not be allowed to touch his body.

"Don’t let my father touch my body. I do not want any action to be taken against him so that my family is not affected. I wish no one gets a father like this. I lost, Papa won. Congratulations to him," he wrote in the letter that has gone viral on social media.

India TV Digital, however, cannot independently verify the veracity of the letter.

The police are currently reviewing the matter, launched an investigation and also checking the CCTV footage of the court premises. His body has also been sent for post-mortem. "The suicide note and WhatsApp status are being closely examined," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.