Woman smothers 13-year-old daughter, later dies by suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:

A 45-year-old woman allegedly smothered her 13-year-old daughter before taking her own life at their residence in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Tuesday, police said. The deceased have been identified as Suvarna, a homemaker, and her daughter Tarunya.

Police said the bodies of the woman and her daughter were found around 11 am after a team was sent to their residence in Bengaluru following information about a suspected suicide.

What did the preliminary investigations indicate?

Upon reaching the spot, officers found that the woman had allegedly smothered her daughter before dying by suicide by hanging, a senior police official said.

Suvarna's husband, Chandrashekhar, who works as a compounder at a private hospital in the city, was at work when the incident took place.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman may have been suffering from psychiatric issues and was reportedly anxious about her daughter's future in the event of her own death.

Police have registered two cases in connection with the incident. One was filed based on a complaint by Chandrashekhar alleging the killing of his daughter, while another was lodged by Suvarna's brother, Manjunath, expressing suspicion about the deaths, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

22-year-old Karnataka student dies by suicide

Earlier on April 2, a 22-year-old woman student allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Karnataka's Chitradurga after being distressed over rumours spread by fellow students that she was in a relationship with a professor.

The student, identified as Likhita, was pursuing a course in Ayurveda at a college in Malladihalli. She reportedly faced mental harassment after rumours spread of her alleged affair in college.

In a suicide note recovered from her residence in Holalkere town, the student claimed she took the extreme step after being subjected to ridicule by her peers, who allegedly linked her name with a lecturer at the college.

She reportedly mentioned the names of the classmates in the note and said their actions and remarks had caused her severe distress and mental harassment, ultimately leading to her extreme decision.

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Also Read: Upset over affair rumours with professor, 22-year-old Karnataka student dies by suicide