JEE aspirant dies by suicide due to study pressure, leaves 'sorry' note behind

Guna:

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant, Tanmay Yadav, died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, reportedly due to academic stress. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Lasudia police station. He left behind a note apologising for his actions.

"A student committed suicide in the Lasudia police station area of ​​Indore. The 18-year-old student's name is Tanmay Yadav... He was preparing for the JEE... he was under stress due to his studies... Before committing suicide, he wrote 'sorry' in his suicide note... He committed suicide by hanging himself," PRO Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

Elderly couple found dead in Guna, suicide suspected

In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, an elderly couple was found dead in their house on Friday, in what police are treating as a possible case of suicide.

The deceased have been identified as 70-year-old Dilip Kumar Goyal and his 65-year-old wife, Kiran Goyal. Their house is located in Dhakad Colony, within the Kotwali police station area, officials confirmed.

Authorities said Goyal was found hanging from a noose in one room, while his wife’s body was lying on a bed in another room. Neighbours and relatives raised the alarm after noticing the couple had not been seen or heard from for some time.

According to a police official, early signs suggest that the husband died by hanging. It is thought that his wife may have consumed poison, though this has not yet been confirmed. Authorities are waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of both deaths.

Forensic experts have visited the scene to collect evidence, and a formal case has been registered. Investigators say they are looking into all possible reasons why the couple might have ended their lives.