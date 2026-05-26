Smoke scare delays IndiGo flight at Bengaluru Airport; passengers evacuated safely

Bengaluru:

An IndiGo flight scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Chennai was evacuated on Tuesday after smoke was noticed in the aircraft while it was preparing for departure. According to the airline, the incident took place on Tuesday involving flight 6E 6017.

The aircraft was taxiing towards the runway at Bengaluru airport when smoke was detected. As a precautionary measure, an emergency evacuation was immediately carried out.

The airline said all passengers and crew members were safely taken out of the aircraft and shifted to the terminal building. Officials and emergency authorities were informed soon after the incident.

IndiGo stated that its airport teams are assisting passengers and ensuring their well-being. The airline also arranged another aircraft to operate the flight. Refreshments were provided to passengers during the wait.

In a statement, the airline reiterated that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority.

Air India flight suffers engine fire during landing at Delhi Airport

Earlier on May 21, an Air India aircraft experienced an engine fire while landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. However, officials confirmed that the flight landed safely and no further issues were reported.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm, following which an investigation was initiated to determine the cause of the fire.

“Air India confirms an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi on 21 May 2026. During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally,” Air India's statement read.

“Air India is immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” it added.

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