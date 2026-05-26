CBSE denies security breach on evaluation portal OSM, calls viral claim misleading

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rejected claims circulating on social media that its On Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system was hacked. The Board said the allegations are based on misinformation and do not relate to the actual platform used for marking answer sheets.

According to CBSE, the website mentioned in the viral post—http://cbse.onmarks.co.in— is only a testing portal. It is used internally for sample data checks and system review purposes. The Board clarified that this site does not contain any real examination data, marks, or student-related information.

Platform not compromised, says CBSE

CBSE further explained that the actual evaluation system operates on a different secure URL. It stressed that this official platform has not been compromised and no security breach has been detected in the system used for marking answer scripts.

The Board added that the claims being shared online appear to be based on confusion between the testing environment and the live evaluation portal. It emphasised that the testing site is separate and not part of the operational infrastructure used for examinations.

OSM system fully transparent

Reassuring students and stakeholders, CBSE stated that the OSM system has been developed to improve transparency in the evaluation process. It also highlighted that proper grievance redressal mechanisms are in place to ensure fairness.

CBSE reiterated that strong security measures are in force to protect the integrity of its assessment systems. It assured that the platform used for actual evaluation remains secure and no evidence of any breach has been found.

CBSE admits discrepancies amid answer sheets mismatch row

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has acknowledged errors in the evaluation of some Class 12 Physics and Chemistry answer sheets after students raised complaints regarding mismatched copies.

Several students had claimed that the answer sheets shared with them did not belong to them or contained discrepancies in marking. Following these grievances, the board reviewed the matter and later sent the correct answer books to the affected students.

ALSO READ: CBSE answer sheets mismatch row: Board admits discrepancies on 12th answer sheets, to revise results