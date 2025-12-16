Gujarat CM Relief Fund gives new lease of life to 2,106 cancer patients with Rs 31.55 cr aid in four years The Gujarat Chief Minister Relief Fund has provided over Rs 31.55 crore in financial assistance to 2,106 cancer patients between 2021 and 2025. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, the fund has strengthened access to life-saving treatment for economically weaker citizens.

Ahmedabad :

The Chief Minister Relief Fund of Gujarat has emerged as a strong support system for people during times of crisis, offering timely financial assistance for medical treatment, natural disasters, and unforeseen emergencies. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the fund has been strengthened to ensure faster, more sensitive, and more people-centric support so that no needy citizen is deprived of treatment due to financial constraints. With the guiding principle that human life and health come first, the Chief Minister Relief Fund has become a reliable lifeline for thousands of families across the state.

A ray of hope for patients battling serious illnesses

The primary objective of the Chief Minister Relief Fund is to provide life-saving medical assistance to economically weaker patients who cannot afford expensive treatments. The fund supports treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver failure, and organ transplants. As per eligibility norms, applicants must have an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakh, while the limit is Rs 6 lakh for senior citizens. Applicants are required to submit proof of residence, a detailed treatment estimate, and relevant medical documents. After submission, the Revenue Department conducts a thorough verification. The complete file is then placed before the Chief Minister Relief Fund Committee, which includes the Relief Commissioner, the Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue, the Chief Secretary, and the Chief Minister himself. Once approved, the sanctioned amount is transferred directly to the hospital or the patient's account to ensure uninterrupted treatment.

Over Rs 30 crore assistance to cancer patients between 2021 and 2025

Between 2021 and 2025, the Chief Minister Relief Fund, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, provided crucial financial assistance to 2,106 cancer patients across Gujarat. During this four-year period, more than Rs 31.55 crore was disbursed to support cancer treatment, giving thousands of patients a renewed chance at life.

According to disease-wise data shared by the Health Department, 450 patients suffering from blood cancer, including cases requiring bone marrow transplants, received assistance. Additionally, 1,656 patients affected by other forms of cancer were supported through the fund. Apart from cancer care, the fund has also played a significant role in supporting costly and complex treatments such as liver, kidney, heart, and lung transplants.

Direct financial support at leading cancer hospitals

Several top cancer hospitals in Gujarat are part of the Chief Minister Relief Fund assistance network. These include the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute in Ahmedabad, Nathalal Parikh Cancer Research Institute and BT Savani Hospital in Rajkot, Bharat Cancer Hospital in Surat, Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital, and AAIHMS. These institutions offer advanced cancer treatment facilities and ensure that economically weaker patients receive timely medical care under expert supervision through direct financial support from the relief fund.