Actress Sonal Chauhan returns safely to India after being stuck in Dubai: 'The last few days were challenging'

New Delhi:

Actress Sonal Chauhan has finally returned to India after being stranded in Dubai due to suspended flight operations amid rising tensions in the Middle East. On Tuesday evening, the Jannat actor shared an update on her Instagram Stories to let everyone know she had returned to her home safely.

For the unversed, because of the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran, and the airstrikes in Dubai, Sonal Chauhan was unable to return to India and was stuck at the Dubai airport. However, she kept her fans informed by regularly sharing updates about her situation. Read on to find out what she said after returning home.

Sonal Chauhan returns to India after being stranded in Dubai

In her Instagram story, Sonal wrote, "Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I'm safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in their government (sic)."

(Image Source : SONAL CHAUHAN'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Sonal Chauhan's Instagram story

Sonal Chauhan appealed to PM Modi and the Indian government for her safe return

Earlier this week, Sonal Chauhan informed her fans that she was stuck in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. She even appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the government's guidance for her safe return to India. Later, she assured her fans and well-wishers that she was completely safe and that local authorities were making every effort to ensure everyone’s safety and keep the situation under control.

