Trump orders US navy to escort oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies, US President Donald Trump ordered the United States Navy to begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary and directed a federal agency to provide political risk insurance for maritime trade in the Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and guarantees to ensure the financial security of all maritime trade, particularly energy shipments transiting through the Gulf.

US Navy to escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz

"Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, travelling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines," Trump wrote.

He further added that the US Navy could begin escorting tankers through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz if necessary. "If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States' ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH - More actions to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the US President said.

Oil prices spike

The statement comes as global oil markets remain on edge, closely watching developments in the region with the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut for a fourth straight day. Brent crude futures were trading near $82.29 a barrel at the time of reporting, according to data from Yahoo Finance, underscoring sharp volatility driven by escalating geopolitical risks.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but vital maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, and serves as one of the world’s most crucial energy chokepoints. A substantial share of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports transit through the passage, making any prolonged disruption a major concern for international energy markets.

