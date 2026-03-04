US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: Iranian drone hits near US consulate in Dubai; blasts heard in Jerusalem

Advertisement
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

US-Israel-Iran war LIVE: An Iranian drone slammed into a parking lot outside the US consulate in Dubai, sparking a small fire. The ballistic missile hit the United States' military base at Al-Udeid in Qatar as Tehran struck targets across the Gulf in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks.

A police car blocks a street leading to the US consulate after an Iranian drone struck a parking lot outside the compound, sparking a small fire in Dubai.
A police car blocks a street leading to the US consulate after an Iranian drone struck a parking lot outside the compound, sparking a small fire in Dubai. Image Source : AP
Tehran:

The conflict between Iran and the joint front of Israel and the United States widened further on Wednesday, showing no signs of an immediate pause. Israel carried out fresh airstrikes on Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research facility, while Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israeli targets and across the Gulf region. Iranian strikes hit US-linked sites, including a drone attack that slammed into a parking area outside the US consulate in Dubai, causing a small fire, while ballistic missiles struck Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts American forces. The escalation has also disrupted energy supplies and air travel across parts of the region.

Amid the intensifying war, Iran International reported that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been selected as Iran's new supreme leader by the Assembly of Experts. US President Donald Trump said that "someone from within" Iran's ruling system may be best placed to take charge once the US-Israel campaign ends. His remarks came as reports said nearly 800 people have been killed in Iran since the fighting began. 

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces have struck more than 1,700 targets in Iran since Saturday, including naval vessels, submarines, anti-ship missile sites and command-and-control centres. Several senior Iranian leaders were killed in the opening phase of the conflict, prompting Tehran’s wide-ranging retaliation against US bases and Israeli assets across the region.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :US-Israel-Iran War

  • 4:29 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Drone downed near Baghdad airport as Iraq attacked by Iran

    A drone has been shot down near the Baghdad airport with no damage or injuries reported, according to the Iraqi News Agency. Meanwhile, Associated Press journalists reported explosions and smoke rising but no casualties after a new wave of drone and missile attacks was intercepted over Irbil, capital of northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Multiple drones targeted areas around the US consulate building on Tuesday but did not hit it directly. Debris from the intercepted drones caused fires and property damage.

  • 4:28 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UAE defends legitimate right to self-defence" against Iran

    In a statement, UAE's ministry of foreign affairs said, “The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks. The UAE has been subjected to more than one thousand attacks- a number exceeding the total faced by all other targeted countries combined- all of which were intercepted and neutralized by the UAE Armed Forces with the utmost professionalism, efficiency, and distinction.”

    "The UAE reiterates that it is not a party to this war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Iran, consistent with its long-standing policy of good neighborliness, de-escalation, and its firm commitment to the Charter of the United Nations.

    Furthermore, the UAE underscores that it retains its legitimate right to self-defense, as recognized under international law and the Charter of the United Nations. The UAE further stresses the importance of journalistic responsibility and the need to rely on official, credible sources before publishing or circulating inaccurate or misleading reports."

  • 4:27 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel steps up airstrikes in Tehran, as Iran widens its response across region

    Israel said it launched airstrikes against Iranian missile launchers and a nuclear research site Tuesday, and Iran struck back against Israel and across the Gulf region, targeting US embassies and disrupting energy supplies and travel. Explosions rang out Tuesday in Tehran and in Lebanon - where Israel said it retaliated against Hezbollah militants - and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia came under drone attack. Iran has fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel, though most of the incoming fire has been intercepted. Eleven people in Israel have been killed since the conflict began. 

  • 4:27 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Macron orders France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to Mediterranean

    French President Emmanuel Macron ordered France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean to help protect allied assets during the ongoing war in the Middle East.  Macron said the Charles de Gaulle will be escorted by its air wing, and its escorting frigates. In a pre-recorded speech on French TV, Macron added that Rafale fighter jets, air-defence systems, and airborne radar systems have been deployed over the past few hours in the Middle East. "And we will continue this effort as much as necessary," Macron said. 

    He cited Monday's strike on a British air force base on Cyprus, adding that Cyprus was a member of the European Union with which France has recently signed a strategic partnership. "This requires our support. That is why I have decided to send additional air-defense assets there as well, along with a French frigate, the Languedoc, which will arrive off the coast of Cyprus later this evening," Macron said. 

  • 4:26 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia 'completely unacceptable': UK

    British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has slammed Iranian attacks targeting the Saudi capital Riyadh after the US embassy was hit earlier. "Iranian strikes on Riyadh, including on the US embassy, are completely unacceptable. We condemn these reckless and destabilising attacks that target innocent civilians," Cooper said on social media. "We stand with Saudi Arabia and our others partners across the region in the face of these attacks."

  • 4:20 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iran's Bushehr airport hit in US-Israeli strikes

    Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE: US-Israeli strikes caused damage at an airport in Bushehr, a port city in southern Iran that also hosts a nuclear power plant, the Mehr news agency reported. "Following an enemy attack, a projectile struck an Airbus aircraft... this plane is completely damaged," the agency said. "The shockwave (from the strike) caused damage to the airport terminal."

  • 4:20 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian missile hits US base at Al-Udeid in Qatar

    An Iranian ballistic missile hit the United States' military base at Al-Udeid on Tuesday, Qatar's defence ministry said, as Tehran struck targets across the Gulf in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks. The ministry said Qatar was targeted by two missiles, adding: "Air defence systems successfully intercepted one of the missiles, while the second missile struck Al-Udeid Qatari Base without causing any casualties."

  • 4:19 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Israel destroys Iran’s reconstituted secret nuclear headquarters

    Israel's military says it destroyed what it calls Iran’s secret nuclear headquarters, and claims Iran moved work into hidden bunkers, known as Minzadehei. On Tuesday, an Israeli military spokesman said the site supported research tied to a key component for nuclear weapons. Israel does not say Iran enriched uranium there.

    There was no immediate public comment from the US or Iran about the site Israel named. Israel says Iran tried to rebuild and hide parts of its program after last year’s strikes. The United States said as recently as last week that those strikes destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. US officials also accuse Iran of trying to restart parts of the program but do not say Iran was restarting enrichment.

  • 4:18 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Trump says people US had in mind to lead Iran are dead

    US President Donald Trump said "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to take power once the US-Israel campaign is finished. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's toppled Shah, is not someone that his administration has considered in depth to take over.
    As far as possible leaders inside Iran, "the people we had in mind are dead," Trump said. "I guess the worst case would be do this, and then somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person, right? That could happen," Trump said. "We don't want that to happen."

    Iran's leaders are scrambling to replace Khamenei, who ruled the country for 37 years. It's only the second time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that a new supreme leader is being chosen. Potential candidates range from hard-liners committed to confrontation with the West to reformists who seek diplomatic engagement. 

  • 4:17 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Iranian drone hits near US consulate in Dubai

    An Iranian drone slammed into a parking lot outside the U.S. consulate in Dubai, sparking a small fire, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Although the pace of Iranian missile and drone strikes has slowed, Tuesday’s near-miss shows that Iran is still able to get munitions past American interceptors. Rubio told reporters at the US Capitol that all of the consulate personnel in Dubai had been accounted for. "We began drawing down personnel from our diplomatic facilities in advance of this," Rubio said.

  • 4:16 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    UAE says it has been attacked by 1,000 Iranian drones and missiles so far

    The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday on X that it retains the right to self-defense, insisting that the Gulf monarchy is not part of the US-Israel war against Iran and that it hasn’t authorized the use of its territories for attacks against Iran. The UAE Defense Ministry also released a breakdown of its missile and drone interceptions. It said Iranian drones struck within its territory 57 times out of more than 800 detected, while only one of 186 ballistic missiles managed to hit. All eight Iranian cruise missiles were intercepted, the ministry said. It was not possible to independently very those figures.

  • 4:16 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    50 killed, over 300 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

    The death toll over the past two days in Lebanon has risen to 50, with 335 wounded, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Tuesday evening. On Monday, Hezbollah launched missiles toward Israel for the first time in more than a year, and Israel responded by bombarding southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut with strikes. No casualties have been reported from the Hezbollah attacks in Israel. It is not clear how many of those killed in Lebanon were civilians, but the health ministry said earlier Tuesday that they included seven children. Officials with Hezbollah and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group were also killed.

  • 4:16 AM (IST)Mar 04, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Reports of Iran launching missiles targeting Israel, Qatar continue overnight

    Qatar's Ministry of Defense said early Wednesday that Iran launched two ballistic missiles against it and one hit Al-Udeid Qatari Base, though it didn’t cause casualties. The other missile was intercepted by air defense, the ministry said. Israel also said Iran had launched multiple missiles targeting the north of the country overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with no reports of casualties there either.

Top News

