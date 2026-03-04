Iranian drone hits US consulate in Dubai, videos show explosion and fire | Watch

Dubai:

A suspected Iranian drone strike sparked a fire near the US Consulate in Dubai late Tuesday, as Tehran intensified its targeting of American diplomatic sites across the Gulf. Residents told news agency AFP they heard a loud bang before seeing flames, while police cordoned off nearby roads and dispersed onlookers.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, with air defence systems across the Gulf region on high alert.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.

Here's the video

Videos showing explosions near the consulate on Al Seef Road quickly circulated on social media amid the escalating Middle East conflict following US-Israeli strikes on Iran. CNN later reported that the diplomatic site was hit in what appeared to be a drone attack.

Marco Rubio says all staff are safe

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the incident, saying a drone struck a parking area adjacent to the chancellery, triggering a fire. "All personnel are accounted for,' he said, adding that no staff were injured

Loud jet sounds were also heard over Dubai, a key commercial hub in the United Arab Emirates, whose skyline is dominated by the Burj Khalifa, as regional tensions continued to rise.

Fire near US Consulate extinguished

The fire near the premises of the US Consulate General Dubai has been fully extinguished, with authorities confirming that no injuries were reported. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office wrote, "The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security."

US establishments under attack

The US embassy in Riyadh was hit by two drones, setting off a small fire, in the early hours of Tuesday. The US embassy in Kuwait was struck on Monday, diplomatic sources told AFP after smoke was seen pouring from the building.

The wealthy Gulf has been under Iranian bombardment since Saturday as part of the growing Middle East war, with airports and oil facilities among the targets hit.

Despite suffering over 1,000 attacks -- more than the combined total for the other targeted countries, according to the foreign ministry -- the UAE said it had no plans to hit back against Iran. "The United Arab Emirates reaffirms that it has not taken any decision to alter its defensive posture in response to the repeated Iranian attacks," the foreign ministry statement said.

"The UAE reiterates that it is not a party to this war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace for any attack against Iran," it added.

Also Read: Trump declares 'too late' for talks with Iran as US-Israel strikes escalate conflict

Also Read: New Iran Defence Minister Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza killed in Israeli strikes: Reports