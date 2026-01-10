BJP's Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack by TMC in West Bengal's Purulia; stages sit-in inside police station In a statement, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the attack has shown the desperation of the TMC, which is now "resorting to thuggery", as it cannot face the anger of the people.

Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that he was allegedly attacked by some Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while he was returning from Purulia to Paschim Medinipur. The saffron party leader claimed that he was attacked right in front of the police, which shows that culture of violence and impunity under West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's regime.

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly said that the attack has shown the desperation of the TMC, which is now "resorting to thuggery", as it cannot face the anger of the people. Later, Adhikar staged a protest inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding action against the attackers.

"The very guardians of law stood by like mute spectators. This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal," Adhikari's office said. "I am now sitting on a dharna inside the Chandrakona Police Station, demanding immediate action and arrests. The people of Bengal deserve better than this lawless dictatorship. I will not budge until accountability is enforced."

Attack on Adhikari's convoy

In August last year, Adhikar had alleged a similar attack by TMC workers, when he visited Cooch Behar. Adhikari, a former top aide of Banerjee and an ex-TMC leader, had alleged that he was shown black flags and slogans calling him 'thief' were raised against him, as his convoy passed from the Khagrabari area of Cooch Behar.

The BJP had strongly criticised the TMC for the attack, demanding strict action against those involved in the incident.

Then on October 20, 2025, Adhikari once again alleged that some 'illegal Bangladeshi Muslims' had attacked his convoy when he was going to participate in a Kali Puja and Diwali event in the South 24 Parganas district. He had also shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), accusing that the attack was orchestrated by TMC leader Rekha Gazi.

BJP had once again accused the TMC for the attack, but Banerjee's party said the incident was the result of people's 'anger'.