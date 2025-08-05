Suvendu Adhikari's convoy attacked in West Bengal's Cooch Behar, BJP blames TMC According to reports, alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters waved black flags, hurled slogans of "thief", and protested against NRC (National Register of Citizens) as Adhikari's convoy passed through the area.

Cooch Behar (West Bengal):

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday faced a hostile situation in Cooch Behar when his convoy was attacked with sticks in the Khagrabari area of North Bengal. According to reports, alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters waved black flags, hurled slogans of "thief," and protested against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as Adhikari's convoy passed through the area.

The BJP has strongly condemned the attack, accusing TMC of orchestrating the violence in an attempt to suppress opposition voices. Adhikari was scheduled to address a public meeting on law and order and women's safety in Cooch Behar today.

Mamata launches 'Bhasha Andolan', vows not to allow NRC in Bengal

Earlier on July 28, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the 'Bhasha Andolan' (Language Movement) from Bolpur in Birbhum district, declaring that she would "give up her life, but not allow anyone to snatch her language".

She accused the Centre and the Election Commission of attempting to "implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) through the backdoor" in the state by targeting Bengali-speaking migrants and making attempts to omit genuine voters from the electoral rolls.

In a fiery speech after leading a rally of Trinamool Congress supporters, Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of waging a "linguistic terror" and vowed not to allow the construction of detention camps in Bengal. "We will stop this conspiracy to jeopardise our existence in the name of linguistic terror and attempt to implement NRC by the backdoor," Banerjee said.

"I won't allow the implementation of NRC or the building of detention camps in Bengal," she added.

The NRC is an official record of bonafide Indian citizens. Its purpose is to document all legal citizens of India, with the goal of identifying and potentially deporting illegal immigrants. Currently, only Assam has an NRC, which was updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court, leaving out more than 19 lakh applicants. However, it has not been notified by the Registrar General of India, leaving the controversial document without any official validity. The NRC is separate from the National Population Register (NPR), which records all residents, and the Census, which collects demographic data.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari seeks SIR in Bengal, claims '1 crore illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi Muslims' present

Also Read: West Bengal hikes Durga Puja grant to Rs 1.10 lakh, offers 80% power bill rebate