BJP's Suvendu Adhikari alleges attack on convoy by 'Bangladeshi infiltrators'; TMC hits back | VIDEO

Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that his convoy was attacked by 'illegal Bangladeshi Muslims' in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district while he was going to participate in a Kali Puja and Diwali event.

Adhikari, who is the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, also shared the video of the incident on X (previously Twitter) and said that the attack was orchestrated by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Zila Parishad Member Rekha Gazi, who was also assisted by SP Koteswara Rao.

Several attempts were made to stop his car at seven locations, Adhikari alleged, adding that the attack happened in front of the Lalpur Madrasa. He claimed that the protesters were "venting out their anger" because they are "wary of their fate" due to the special intensive revision (SIR) process.

"This region is adjacent to Bangladesh and the close proximity has allowed them to settle down here with the help of the infiltrator friendly TMC Eco system," he said. "Can't a Hindu participate in any religious event in the State of West Bengal freely, without facing obstructions from the radicals? They can't intimidate me, I will be back during Jagadhatri Puja as well."

The attack on Adhikari comes days after BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were allegedly attacked by a mob during their visit to flood-hit Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. The attack led to a war of words between the BJP and the TMC, with the saffron party alleging that many of his leaders have been repeatedly targeted by the ruling party.

TMC hits back at BJP

The TMC has distanced itself from the incident and has termed the attack as 'people's anger'. In a statement, TMC spokesperson Jay Prakash Majumdar said BJP leaders would keep facing such demonstrations in every village, market, and street because people are angry with them.

"These poor people have been pushed to the brink because of the deprivation of funds by the BJP-led government at the Centre," news agency PTI quoted Majumdar as saying.

Gazi, whom Adhikari blamed for the attack, said people are 'upset' by the BJP leader, which led to the incident. "We have nothing against anyone visiting a Kali Puja pandal. But people like Suvendu Adhikari always have an agenda. They plot conspiracies to divide people and tag minorities as outsiders," PTI quoted her saying.