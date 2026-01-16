BMC Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners BMC Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect corporators across all 227 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Mumbai:

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is underway. As per the latest trends, Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance is leading. The final outcome will be declared by today evening. The BMC elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 227 wards. It is considered India's largest and richest municipal corporation, and winning a majority requires at least 114 seats. The elections attracted a large field of candidates. Around 1,700 candidates contested, comprising 879 women and 821 men.

The BJP contested 136 wards in the BMC, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) fielded candidates in 89 wards. The alliance did not put up candidates in wards 145, 167, 211, and 212, and witnessed friendly contests in wards 34, 173, and 225. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 164 wards, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 52 wards, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 12 wards. This alliance did not field candidates in wards 107, 211, and 226, while friendly fights took place in wards 140, 143, 175, and 179. Meanwhile, the Congress–VBA–RSPS alliance did not field candidates in 26 wards.

Here is the complete list of winners of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation:

Ward No. Winning candidate Political party 1 2 Tejasvi Ghosalkar BJP 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117 118 119 120 121 122 123 124 125 126 127 128 129 130 131 132 133 134 135 Navnath Uttam Ban Congress 136 137 138 139 140 141 142 143 144 145 146 147 148 149 150 151 152 153 154 155 156 157 158 159 160 161 162 163 164 165 166 167 168 169 170 171 172 173 174 175 176 177 178 179 180 181 182 183 Asha Deepak Kale Congress 184 185 186 187 188 189 190 191 192 193 194 195 196 197 198 199 200 201 202 203 204 205 206 207 208 209 210 211 212 213 214 215 216 217 218 219 220 221 222 223 224 225 226 227

Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

It is worth mentioning here that the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).