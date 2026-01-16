Advertisement
BMC Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

BMC Election Results 2026: The polling was held on January 15 to elect corporators across all 227 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

BMC Election Results 2026
BMC Election Results 2026 Image Source : india tv
Mumbai:

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is underway. As per the latest trends, Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance is leading. The final outcome will be declared by today evening. The BMC elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 227 wards. It is considered India's largest and richest municipal corporation, and winning a majority requires at least 114 seats. The elections attracted a large field of candidates. Around 1,700 candidates contested, comprising 879 women and 821 men.

The BJP contested 136 wards in the BMC, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) fielded candidates in 89 wards. The alliance did not put up candidates in wards 145, 167, 211, and 212, and witnessed friendly contests in wards 34, 173, and 225. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 164 wards, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 52 wards, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 12 wards. This alliance did not field candidates in wards 107, 211, and 226, while friendly fights took place in wards 140, 143, 175, and 179. Meanwhile, the Congress–VBA–RSPS alliance did not field candidates in 26 wards.   

Here is the complete list of winners of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation:

 Ward No.   Winning candidate  Political party
1    
2 Tejasvi Ghosalkar BJP
3    
4    
5    
6    
7    
8    
9    
10    
11    
12    
13    
14    
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20    
21    
22    
23    
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31    
32    
33    
34    
35    
36    
37    
38    
39    
40    
41    
42    
43    
44    
45    
46    
47    
48    
49    
50    
51    
52    
53    
54    
55    
56    
57    
58    
59    
60    
61    
62    
63    
64    
65    
66    
67    
68    
69    
70    
71    
72    
73    
74    
75    
76    
77    
78    
79    
80    
81    
82    
83    
84    
85    
86    
87    
88    
89    
90    
91    
92    
93    
94    
95    
96    
97    
98    
99    
100    
101    
102    
103    
104    
105    
106    
107    
108    
109    
110    
111    
112    
113    
114    
115    
116    
117    
118    
119    
120    
121    
122    
123    
124    
125    
126    
127    
128    
129    
130    
131    
132    
133    
134    
135 Navnath Uttam Ban  Congress
136    
137    
138    
139    
140    
141    
142    
143    
144    
145    
146    
147    
148    
149    
150    
151    
152    
153    
154    
155    
156    
157    
158    
159    
160    
161    
162    
163    
164    
165    
166    
167    
168    
169    
170    
171    
172    
173    
174    
175    
176    
177    
178    
179    
180    
181    
182    
183 Asha Deepak Kale Congress
184    
185    
186    
187    
188    
189    
190    
191    
192    
193    
194    
195    
196    
197    
198    
199    
200    
201    
202    
203    
204    
205    
206    
207    
208    
209    
210    
211    
212    
213    
214    
215    
216    
217    
218    
219    
220    
221    
222    
223    
224    
225    
226    
227    

Mahayuti Vs Maha Vikas Aghadi

It is worth mentioning here that the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Top News

\