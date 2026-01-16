Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: How BJP fared in all 29 civic bodies The BJP was leading in the Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli civic bodies in the western Maharashtra region. The BJP's showing in Pune and PCMC indicates the saffron party has effectively blunted the challenge posed by the "united" NCP factions.

Mumbai:

The BJP on Friday surged ahead of the NCP-NCP (SP) alliance, led by Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, in the Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, according to latest trends after the counting of votes for the civic polls began on Friday morning. While BJP was leading in 90 seats in Pune, the party was leading in over 100 seats in Nagpur.

BJP leads in Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli

The BJP was also leading in the Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur, and Sangli civic bodies in the western Maharashtra region. The BJP's showing in Pune and PCMC indicates the saffron party has effectively blunted the challenge posed by the "united" NCP factions.

The BJP had single-handedly held power in the previous five-year terms from 2017 to 2022 in Pune and PCMC civic bodies, after which the Administrator had control of the civic body due to a delay in civic polls after it was put on hold by the Supreme Court on the reservation issue.

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the BJP is contesting independently against its Mahayuti partners, the NCP and Shiv Sena, headed by deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, respectively. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are also in the fray.

BJP leads in 90 of 165 civic wards in Pune

As per the latest trends, the BJP was leading in 90 of 165 civic wards in Pune, followed by Congress, which is ahead in 7 seats, the NCP in 5, and the NCP (SP) in 3. In the 128-member Pimpri Chinchwad civic body, the BJP is leading in 70 electoral seats and the NCP is ahead in 40 wards.

In the 81-member Kolhapur civic body, Mahayuti partners- the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP- are leading in 25 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is ahead in 21 civic wards.

BJP takes massive lead in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola and Amravati

The BJP was leading in the municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, which includes Nagpur, Chandrapur, Akola and Amravati, in the initial rounds of counting that began on Friday morning.

Of the 151 seats in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the BJP was leading in 100, followed by Congress in 22 and Shiv Sena (UBT) in 2, as per early trends shared by officials.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held on January 15 after a gap of several years, with terms of most of them having ended between 2020 and 2023.

BJP is leading in these corporations as per the latest trends

Mumbai BMC

Mira Bhayandar

Kolhapur

Solapur

Sangli

Ichalkaranji

Jalna

Nanded

Sambhajinagar

Kalyan Dombivli

Pune

Pimpri Chinchwad

Nagpur

Akola

Nashik

Dhule

Jalgaon

Navi Mumbai

Panvel

Ulhasnagar

