Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra is underway. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats. In Navi Mumbai, nearly 9.50 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the polls to elect 111 corporators across 28 wards. There are 499 candidates, including those from the main political parties, in the fray this time. According to an NMMC release, Navi Mumbai has 9,48,460 eligible voters, including 5,16,267 males and 4,32,040 females. To facilitate the process, a total of 1,148 polling stations were set at 185 locations.

This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

