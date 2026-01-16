Advertisement
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: There are 499 candidates, including those from main political parties, in the fray this time. According to an NMMC release, Navi Mumbai has 9,48,460 eligible voters, including 5,16,267 males and 4,32,040 females.

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Mumbai:

Counting of votes for the civic polls in Maharashtra is underway. The elections were held on January 15 across 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats. In Navi Mumbai, nearly 9.50 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the polls to elect 111 corporators across 28 wards. There are 499 candidates, including those from the main political parties, in the fray this time. According to an NMMC release, Navi Mumbai has 9,48,460 eligible voters, including 5,16,267 males and 4,32,040 females. To facilitate the process, a total of 1,148 polling stations were set at 185 locations.

This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

Check all the latest updates on Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Results here: 

 

 

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 2026 - Main political parties

    This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar).

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 2026 Schedule

    The election cycle for Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation commenced with the nomination process on December 23, followed by a tight one-week window for candidates to submit their applications by December 30. Nominations were scrutinised on December 31, and candidates had a final opportunity to withdraw their applications by January 2, 2026. The process culminates in the voting phase on January 15, and vote counting is scheduled for today. 

  • 9:32 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election results 2026 expected later in the day

    The final outcome of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election is expected to be declared later in the day. While most of the trends will be out by the afternoon, final outcome may take some time. All political parties have deployed teams at counting centres to monitor every round closely.  

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 2015 results

    In 2015, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 52 seats and Shiv Sena grabbed 38 seats. While the Congress secured 10 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 6. 

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation: Counting to begin at 10 am

    Counting of votes for 29 municipal corporations in the state, including Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), is set to start at 10 am. The elections were held on January 15, 2026. There were a total of 39,000 polling stations set up to cover 2,869 seats in the state.

