Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 starts January 16: Big discounts on phones, laptops and TVs

Amazon, one of the leading e-commerce players, just announced its Great Republic Day Sale 2026, kicking off on January 16—about ten days before Republic Day. They dropped the news today, and there’s already a live microsite teasing offers and bank discounts.
This is Amazon’s first major sale of the year, and it’s perfect if you’ve been eyeing new gadgets or want to snag a deal on appliances.
What’s on sale on Amazon?
During the sale, you will get everything at a decent price cut and offers. You may find deals on:
- Smartphones and feature phones
- Laptops, tablets, and PCs
- Smart home gadgets and electronics
- Smart TVs and regular TVs
- Gaming consoles and accessories
- Smart glasses and wearables
- Washing machines, fridges, and other big appliances
Both budget and high-end stuff will get price cuts, so it’s a good time to plan those big purchases.
Bank offers: Save extra with SBI cards
If you have an SBI credit card, you get an extra 10 per cent instant discount during the sale—even on EMI purchases. That’s a solid way to save more, especially on pricier items like TVs, laptops, or home appliances.
More ways to enjoy the deal on Amazon Republic Day Sales
Amazon’s rolling out a bunch of special deal sections:
- 8 PM Deals
- Blockbuster Deals
- Blockbuster Deals with Exchange
- Price Crash Store
- Freebie Central
- Trending Deals
- Top 100 Deals
- Sample Mania
- Exchange Mela
Plus, watch out for Amazon coupons—they’ll knock a bit more off select items.
Tips for a faster checkout
To help you beat the rush, Amazon suggests:
- Saving your card details ahead of time
- Making sure your cards are ready for online payments
- Updating your delivery addresses in the app or on the site
Getting these sorted now means fewer headaches when the deals go live.
Flipkart’s sale starts too
Amazon’s news lands just after Flipkart confirmed its own Republic Day Sale, starting January 17. So, expect some fierce competition and even deeper discounts that week. It’s shaping up to be a great time for bargain hunters.