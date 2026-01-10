Airtel Customer Care Numbers 2026: Prepaid, postpaid, DTH, broadband and bank support The Airtel customer care number can save time when you are facing issues with your mobile, DTH, broadband, or Airtel Payments Bank services. To make things easy, here is a complete and simple guide to all important Airtel helpline numbers, including what to do if your SIM is lost or stolen.

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers in the country, is accessible to the masses, but at times, when there are some major situations, you need help. There comes customer care, which is basically designed to help us in need.

But finding the right customer care number when your smartphone is acting up, or your broadband is acting up, is a pain. So, here is a straightforward list for you with numbers which you actually need, whether it’s your mobile, DTH, broadband or even Airtel Payments Bank giving you trouble.

Lost your SIM? No worries—I’ve got you covered on that too.

Airtel Prepaid and Postpaid Customer Care Numbers

If you’re using an Airtel SIM—prepaid or postpaid—reach out to customer care like this:

121 – For questions about your plan or if you need help with services.

198 – For complaints or network issues.

A quick heads up: Calls to 198 cost 50 paise for every 3 minutes, but only when you talk to an actual person. If you’re just listening to the automated options, that part’s free.

Airtel Broadband Customer Care Number

Got Airtel broadband or a landline? Call them anytime:

121 – From your Airtel landline.

9810012345 – The main 24×7 number for broadband support.

If you are already an Airtel user, call from your registered number and keep your landline or relationship number handy. Makes things a lot faster.

Airtel DTH Customer Care Number

Problems with your Airtel Digital TV? Here’s what you need:

121 – For Airtel mobile users.

1800-103-6065 – For everyone else.

Use these for anything from recharge problems to signal issues or account questions.

Airtel Payments Bank Customer Care Number

Need help with Airtel Payments Bank? Try these:

400 – If you are on Airtel.

8800688006 – If you are not.

They will sort out wallet troubles, KYC stuff, transaction questions—pretty much anything bank-related.

Lost or stolen SIM? Here’s what to do

If your Airtel SIM disappears or gets stolen, don’t wait. Call these numbers from any phone:

9849098490

1800-103-4444

They’ll block your SIM right away so nobody can misuse it.

Lastly, whether your network is down, you cannot recharge, or you have a banking headache, Airtel’s got a helpline for every trouble and is prompt at fixing it. Save these numbers now, if you want to save your time from making multiple calls after searching for the number.