Heatwave to intensify in Delhi from April 22, IMD says temperature likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius

New Delhi:

Heatwave in the national capital will intensify from April 22 till April 24 with the maximum temperature likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius and the minimum expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Safdarjung records 38.8 degrees Celsius

The city earlier in the day reeled under intense heat as it recorded the maximum temperature at the base station Safdarjung at 38.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal. The city is yet to witness heatwave conditions this season.

Among other stations, Palam recorded a maximum of 38.6 degrees Celsius (normal), while Lodi Road logged 39.0 degrees Celsius, 2.0 degrees above normal. The Ridge station was the hottest at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal, followed by Ayanagar at 39.8 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal.

Palam registers 22.2 degrees Celsius

On the minimum front, Safdarjung recorded 20.5 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while Palam registered 22.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees below normal. Lodi Road saw a low of 18.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal, Ridge 22.3 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below normal, and Ayanagar 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal.

The city's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 177, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'.

Hot spell predicted over north India

The sweltering heat gripping northern states is unlikely to relent soon, as the IMD on Tuesday said prevailing heatwave conditions over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will remain unchanged over the next three days.

Uttar Pradesh, Banda record 44.2 degrees Celsius

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda recorded the highest temperature at a scorching 44.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as most parts of the state reeled under intense heat with dry weather conditions prevailing, the meteorological department said.

Several other places also reported high temperatures, with Sultanpur at 43.4 degrees Celsius, Prayagraj at 43.2 degrees Celsius, and Jhansi and Hardoi touching 42.5 degrees Celsius each. The state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

According to the forecast for Wednesday, dry weather -- making conditions feel hotter and more dehydrating -- is expected to continue across Uttar Pradesh, with clear skies over Lucknow and adjoining areas.

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Delhi heatwave: City swelters in extreme heat, Safdarjung records 40.3 degrees Celsius