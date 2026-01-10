WhatsApp working on profile cover photos for iOS devices: How will it work? WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new profile cover photo feature for iOS users, allowing them to add a banner-style image above their profile picture. The feature, already available for WhatsApp Business accounts and spotted in iOS beta builds, could soon roll out to regular users.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is cooking up a new feature for iPhone users: Profile Cover Photos. If you are ever willing to level up your WhatsApp profile, do it the way you do it on Facebook or LinkedIn. WABetaInfo spotted the option in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 26.1.10.71), which is currently floating around on Apple’s TestFlight. Android beta users saw hints of this feature earlier, so it looks like WhatsApp wants everyone to get in on the action.

Profile Cover Photos: How will it work?

Pretty straightforward. WhatsApp is adding a special spot for cover photos right above your profile picture. You can upload something from your gallery, snap a new photo on the spot, or swap out your cover image whenever you want. Once you’ve set it, your cover photo shows up both when others check out your profile and when you’re tweaking your own settings.

WhatsApp Business: Update to make it look more professional

Funny thing is, WhatsApp Business users already have this feature. Businesses have been able to show off their brand with a cover image for a while on the platform. It looks like WhatsApp has finally decided that the regular folks should get some of that customisation power, too.

What do we know so far?

By the time of writing, nobody knows exactly when this will roll out for everyone on iOS. The feature’s still in beta, and WhatsApp tends to release updates in waves, so you might have to wait a bit.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp’s been busy with other updates. They have added member tags to help you keep track of who is who, text stickers so you can turn your words into shareable graphics, and custom event reminders in group chats to make planning a little less painful. All in all, WhatsApp wants to give you more ways to make your profile stand out and keep your chats lively.