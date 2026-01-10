Shubman Gill reacts to being dropped from T20 World Cup 2026 squad, says 'I am where I am supposed to be' Shubman Gill addressed his exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad, saying he respects the selectors’ decision and believes destiny will guide his career. He wished the T20 team success ahead of the tournament.

Vadodara:

Shubman Gill failed to retain his spot in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2026 after a series of low scores in the format. He was under immense scrutiny for his performance but the team management was expected to back the opener, given that the 26-year-old was also a key member of the leadership group. However, the selectors made a bold decision, as Ishan Kishan was preferred over Gill after a spectacular Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand, Gill finally spoke about being axed from the T20I set-up, particularly so close to the marquee event. The youngster chose a composed and philosophical tone rather than expressing disappointment or frustration. He acknowledged the selectors’ call and underlined his belief in staying focused on his broader journey in the game.

“Firstly, it is my belief that in my life, I am where I am supposed to be. Whatever is written in my destiny, I will have it. As a player, I want to win games for my team, but having said that, I respect the selectors’ decision. I wish the T20 team the very best. I hope that they win the World Cup,” Shubman Gill said ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series.

What’s in store for Gill?

Notably, Gill’s comments signalled acceptance rather than resentment, framing the omission as part of the natural ebb and flow of a professional career. While the exclusion removes him from contention for one of the sport’s biggest global events, Gill remains central to India’s plans in the 50-over format, where he continues to carry leadership responsibility.

The upcoming ODI series against the Kiwis, starting January 11, will hand him a perfect opportunity to silence the critics. He has played some phenomenal cricket in the 50-overs format in the past two years and if he manages to keep up with the momentum, he can soon return to the T20I scheme of things, especially after a few changes expected to take place after the home World Cup.