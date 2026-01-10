In letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Mamata Banerjee calls Bengal SIR tool to 'intimidate and exclude' Bengal SIR: Attacking the Election Commission of India, Mamata Banerjee said the apex poll body is drifting dangerously from its constitutional role. However, democracy is not sustained by fear, she said, while adding that electoral rolls are not purified by coercion.

Kolkata:

West Chief Minister on Saturday launched a sharp attack at the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and said that the what is happening in the state under the pretext of the drive is an "alarming assault" on dignity, livelihood and constitutional rights of ordinary citizens. She said that the exercise has become an instrument to "intimidate and exclude".

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the chief minister also expressed concerns over economist Amartya Sen receiving SIR notice and said that this has exposed the sheer institutional arrogance. She also wondered what problems people such as the poor, migrant workers, daily-wage earners and women were suffering if towering figures like Sen "are not spared".

"Hearings are being conducted mechanically, without empathy, without application of mind, and without any sensitivity to human reality. The consequences have been devastating, with 77 deaths, suicide attempts, hospitalisations, all linked to fear, panic, and anxiety arising from an unplanned, coercive process," she said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

'ECI drifting dangerously from its constitutional role'

Attacking the Election Commission of India (ECI), Banerjee said the apex poll body is drifting dangerously from its constitutional role. However, democracy is not sustained by fear, she said, while adding that electoral rolls are not purified by coercion.

"And constitutional authorities do not earn respect by behaving like unaccountable overlords. I have placed these concerns formally before the CEC. Even now, it is not too late to course correct. I hope wisdom prevails. I hope the agony of citizens ends," she said, hoping that the 'sanctity' of the democracy is restored.

The poll body and Banerjee have been constantly at loggerheads over the SIR, as a part of which 58.8 lakh voters have been deleted from draft electoral rolls. Banerjee, who leads the Trinamool Congress (TMC), had also warned that she will move to the court against the drive; although she didn't clarify whether she will personally move to the court, or would it be the West Bengal government or her party.

