Bangladesh unrest: Another Hindu thrashed, poisoned to death; family calls it 'planned murder'

Dhaka:

Another Hindu youth has been killed in Bangladesh, as the violence against the minorities continues in the neighbouring country. The victim has been identified as Joy Mahapatro, who was a resident of the Bhangadohor village in the Sunamganj district.

The incident had happened on Thursday, his family said, adding that Joy was called to a local shop where he was assaulted by a local. He was taken to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The family also alleged that Joy was administered poison by one named Amirul Islam. They are calling it a 'preplanned and murder', and have demanded justice.

Violence on Bangladeshi Hindus

The violence on Hindus has become a new common in Bangladesh following the death of radical anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was planning to contest the February 12 parliamentary elections in the country. First, a 27-year-old youth Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death in the Mymensingh district. On December 24, Amrit Mondal of Rajbari was lynched by a mob.

Then, a 42-year-old man named Bajendra Biswas was shot dead by his colleague in Mymensingh and 50-year-old Khokon Das was set ablaze in the Shariatpur district. On January 5, a journalist, Rana Pratap Bairagi, was shot dead in the Jessore district. A day later, 40-year-old man named Sarat Mani Chakraborty was killed in the Narsingdi district.

India condemns attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

India has condemned the violence on Bangladeshi Hindus and asked the interim government there to "swiftly and firmly" deal with attacks on minorities. In a press briefing in Delhi on Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that such attacks have only deepened the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities in Bangladesh.

"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," he said. "We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons."