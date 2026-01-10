Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 10: Free rewards for the weekend

Garena has dropped a fresh set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, and players can redeem free in-game rewards – maybe diamonds, gun skins and other goodies.
Basically, it is the upgraded version of Garena’s original Free Fire, which brings better graphics that look sharper and gameplay that feels smoother, and you get a bunch of modes to try out—clash squad, battle royale, and more. It’s free to download on both Android and iOS.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 10, 2026
Here’s the full list of codes released for January 10, 2026.
- FFTILM659TYL
- FFML9KGFS5LM
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FFPLZJUDKPTJ
- FFGYBGD8H1H4
- FF2VC3DENRF5
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FF10JA1YZNYN
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF119MB3PFA5
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
How to redeem codes for the day?
- Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption site.
- Sign in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, or X account.
- Enter one of the codes above. Once you’re done, you’ll get a confirmation message.
- The rewards pop up in your in-game mail, so check there.
In-game tips: A few quick things to remember:
- You can only use each code once.
- The codes don’t last forever—redeem them before they expire.
- Your account has to be linked to a social media profile.
- Guest accounts can’t use these codes.
Things to follow during a gameplay
The government restricted the original Free Fire game in India. Later, Free Fire MAX is fully authorised and officially available for download and play. Players must note that all the redeem codes are time-sensitive and will expire after several usages by the early players. Geographically, they are region-locked as well, so beyond the country, players will not be able to redeem them. If a code fails to work, it is likely because it has expired, reached its maximum usage limit, or is not designated for your specific geographical region.
That’s it! Grab your rewards while they’re hot.