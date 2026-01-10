Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 10: Free rewards for the weekend Here are the redeem codes for the day, which will help the Free Fire Max game players to win free in-game rewards, which may give an enhanced gaming experience to the users. As these codes are time sensitive, one has to be faster.

New Delhi:

Garena has dropped a fresh set of redeem codes for Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, and players can redeem free in-game rewards – maybe diamonds, gun skins and other goodies.

Basically, it is the upgraded version of Garena’s original Free Fire, which brings better graphics that look sharper and gameplay that feels smoother, and you get a bunch of modes to try out—clash squad, battle royale, and more. It’s free to download on both Android and iOS.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 10, 2026

Here’s the full list of codes released for January 10, 2026.

FFTILM659TYL FFML9KGFS5LM FFMC2SJLKXSB FFPLUFBVSLOT XZJZE25WEFJJ FF1164XNJZ2V FFCMCPSJ99S3 FFPLZJUDKPTJ FFGYBGD8H1H4 FF2VC3DENRF5 FFCO8BS5JW2D FF9MJ31CXKRG UVX9PYZV54AC FF10JA1YZNYN FF11DAKX4WHV FF119MB3PFA5 WD2ATK3ZEA55 FF11NJN5YS3E FFIC33NTEUKA FFICJGW9NKYT FFPLOJEUFHSI HFNSJ6W74Z48

How to redeem codes for the day?

Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption site.

Sign in using your Facebook, Google, Apple, or X account.

Enter one of the codes above. Once you’re done, you’ll get a confirmation message.

The rewards pop up in your in-game mail, so check there.

In-game tips: A few quick things to remember:

You can only use each code once.

The codes don’t last forever—redeem them before they expire.

Your account has to be linked to a social media profile.

Guest accounts can’t use these codes.

Things to follow during a gameplay

The government restricted the original Free Fire game in India. Later, Free Fire MAX is fully authorised and officially available for download and play. Players must note that all the redeem codes are time-sensitive and will expire after several usages by the early players. Geographically, they are region-locked as well, so beyond the country, players will not be able to redeem them. If a code fails to work, it is likely because it has expired, reached its maximum usage limit, or is not designated for your specific geographical region.

That’s it! Grab your rewards while they’re hot.