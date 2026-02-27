Advertisement
  3. Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict updates: Pak's F-16 shot down, Shehbaz declares 'open war'
Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict updates: Pak's F-16 shot down, Shehbaz declares 'open war'

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict LIVE: Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kabul and 2 other Afghan provinces early Friday, according to Afghanistan’s government spokesperson, marking a fresh escalation in tensions between the volatile neighbours.

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict LIVE updates
Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict LIVE updates Image Source : AFP
New Delhi:

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led defence ministry claimed that its forces captured 19 Pakistani military posts and 2 bases and shot down a F-15 fighter jet on Thursday night, alleging that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes as the conflict between the two nieghbouring escalated overnight, with Islamabad declaring that it is now in an "open war" with the Taliban-ruled nation.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said operations had also been launched in Kandahar and Helmand along the disputed Durand Line against what he described as security posts of Pakistan’s military regime. Security sources told TOLOnews that Afghan forces had shot down a Pakistani aircraft that allegedly entered Afghanistan’s airspace. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities regarding the claim.

Airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar

Earlier, Mujahid had stated that following retaliatory strikes by Afghan forces in eastern and southeastern regions against Pakistani targets, Pakistan carried out airstrikes on locations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. He maintained that despite the bombardment, no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said its forces had inflicted significant damage on Taliban positions. According to Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s prime minister, Pakistani strikes had destroyed 27 Afghan Taliban military posts and captured 9 others.

He further claimed that more than 80 tanks, artillery pieces and armoured personnel carriers had been destroyed in the operations. In a post on X, Zaidi wrote that Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to aggression was continuing.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict

Pakistan declares 'open war' with Afghanistan after Taliban's cross-border strikes kill 55 soldiers

Pakistan strikes Afghan cities hours after 55 soldiers killed in Kabul cross-border attack

 

Live updates :Afghanistan-Pakistan war and tensions, kabul airstrikes, cross border tensions

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Jets heard over Kabul and Kandahar

    According to Agence France Presse, fighter jets were heard over Kabul and Kandahar, with journalists on the ground reporting multiple loud explosions followed by gunfire. Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that Pakistani strikes had taken place, adding that no casualties were reported.

    Afghanistan said its military launched cross border attacks into Pakistan late Thursday in retaliation for what it described as deadly Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan border areas on Sunday. Afghan officials further claimed that their forces had captured more than a dozen Pakistani army posts during the operation.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What is Pakistan's Operation 'Ghazab lil Haq'

    Operation Ghazab lil Haq is a retaliatory military offensive launched by Pakistan in response to what it describes as cross-border attacks by the Afghan Taliban.

    According to Pakistani authorities, the operation began late Thursday night after Taliban fighters allegedly targeted several Pakistani border posts. Islamabad has claimed that its forces carried out coordinated strikes against Taliban positions and that more than 130 fighters were killed in the initial phase of the offensive.

    Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, said the armed forces were delivering a strong and decisive response to what he termed aggression from across the border. The operation marks a significant escalation in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly along the disputed Durand Line.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pakistan claims it killed more than 130 Taliban fighters

    Pakistan launched a retaliatory military operation in response to what it described as cross border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, claiming that more than 130 Taliban fighters had been killed.

    The operation, named Operation Ghazab lil Haq, began late Thursday night after Taliban forces allegedly targeted several Pakistani border posts.

    Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the operation was underway, stating that the country’s armed forces were delivering a strong response to what he termed aggression by the Afghan Taliban.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

  • 8:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif declares open war with Taliban

    The latest escalation followed multiple Pakistani strikes inside Afghanistan and repeated clashes along the frontier in recent months. Both sides claimed that dozens of soldiers had been killed in the renewed fighting.

    Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in a post on X that Afghan Taliban defence targets had been struck in Kabul, Paktia and Kandahar. Shortly afterwards, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif intensified the rhetoric, declaring an all-out confrontation with the Taliban government.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pakistan launches fresh airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar

    Pakistan carried out airstrikes on major Afghan cities, including the capital Kabul, on Friday, significantly escalating tensions between the two neighbours. Explosions were reported in Kabul and Kandahar, with journalists from Agence France Presse and The Associated Press in both cities hearing blasts and fighter jets overhead.

    The strikes came hours after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani border troops on Thursday night, an operation the Taliban government described as retaliation for earlier deadly air raids.

  • 8:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Afghanistan claims to have shot down Pakistan's F-16 jet

    ToloNews has reported that Afghan forces had downed a Pakistani aircraft after it allegedly violated Afghanistan’s airspace.

    Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, said military operations had also been launched in Kandahar and Helmand along the disputed Durand Line, targeting what he described as security posts of Pakistan’s military regime.

