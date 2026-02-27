Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict updates: Pak's F-16 shot down, Shehbaz declares 'open war'

New Delhi:

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led defence ministry claimed that its forces captured 19 Pakistani military posts and 2 bases and shot down a F-15 fighter jet on Thursday night, alleging that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes as the conflict between the two nieghbouring escalated overnight, with Islamabad declaring that it is now in an "open war" with the Taliban-ruled nation.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said operations had also been launched in Kandahar and Helmand along the disputed Durand Line against what he described as security posts of Pakistan’s military regime. Security sources told TOLOnews that Afghan forces had shot down a Pakistani aircraft that allegedly entered Afghanistan’s airspace. There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistani authorities regarding the claim.

Airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar

Earlier, Mujahid had stated that following retaliatory strikes by Afghan forces in eastern and southeastern regions against Pakistani targets, Pakistan carried out airstrikes on locations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. He maintained that despite the bombardment, no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said its forces had inflicted significant damage on Taliban positions. According to Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan’s prime minister, Pakistani strikes had destroyed 27 Afghan Taliban military posts and captured 9 others.

He further claimed that more than 80 tanks, artillery pieces and armoured personnel carriers had been destroyed in the operations. In a post on X, Zaidi wrote that Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to aggression was continuing.

