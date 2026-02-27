'Palaniswami a dictator, has created a situation of no victory for AIADMK': Panneerselvam

Chennai:

Following his decision to join the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), O Panneerselvam on Friday slammed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, calling him an autocrat and arrogant, and saying that the AIADMK general secretary has created a situation of "no victory" for his party in the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Panneerselvam or OPS thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for allowing him to join the DMK and said that he was forced to take this decision to put a full stop to his "bitter experience". He said he will continue working for the DMK to strengthen the party.

"Stalin is giving good governance to people, and people are watching it... EPS is keen on making sure no leaders from the South become strong. To save Dravidian Movement, policy of the Dravidian, it's the DMK which is working. I have just joined as a cadre," the former Tamil Nadu chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.