Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Vote counting begins across 9 local bodies

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election results: Nine municipal corporations of Jharkhand namely - Ranchi, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Adityapur, Chas (Bokaro), Medininagar (Palamu), and Mango went to polls on February 23.

Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results
Ranchi:

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am across 9 Municipal Corporations in Jharkhand that went to polls on February 23 along with other local bodies in the state.

Around 61.84% of the 4.3 million eligible voters cast their ballots February 23 across the state to elect representatives across 48 urban local bodies in the state. The polling process was overshadowed by allegations of firing, lathi charge and administrative lapses in Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.

According to the Jharkhand Election Commission, the state recorded a final voter turnout of 61.84%. The Ranchi municipal corporation area registered the lowest turnout at 43.28%, while Saraikela reported the highest participation at 75.35%.

Polling was held for 9 municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. Departing from previous elections, the commission used traditional ballot papers and did not provide the NOTA option. More than 6,000 candidates were in the fray for mayoral and ward councillor posts. Voter participation gathered steady momentum through the day, reflecting a consistent upward trend.

The municipal elections for 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand were conducted on February 23, 2026. The exercise marked the return of elected urban governance after a prolonged delay, with the previous major polls held in 2018. The elections covered 9 municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats, comprising a total of 1,087 wards. Around 43.33 lakh voters, or 4,333,574 electors, were eligible to vote, including more than 21.26 lakh women.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Enhanced security measures at vote counting centers in Jharkhand

    Tight security arrangements have been put in place in view of the counting process. The Jharkhand State Election Commission has decided to conduct the counting of votes for ward councillors and mayors on separate tables to ensure transparency. While ward wise counting of councillors will take place, votes for the mayoral post will be counted on the basis of the entire urban body.

    To maintain law and order, a three tier security cover comprising police personnel, CRPF and local forces will be deployed at the counting centres. The process will be carried out under the supervision of observers and agents, and random checking of EVMs has also been undertaken to ensure fairness.

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation Elections: What happened in last polls in 2018?

    The Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation, which is reserved for EBC I, last held elections in 2018. The civic body comprises 36 ward councillor seats and 1 mayoral seat, taking the total number of directly elected posts to 37.

    In the previous election, BJP candidate Roshni Tirkey won the mayor’s post for the Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation, defeating Congress candidate Gunja Devi. BJP’s Raj Kumar Lal was elected deputy mayor, defeating Congress candidate Anand Dev.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Deoghar Municipal Corporation election results 2015

    The Deoghar Municipal Corporation, an unreserved civic body, last went to the polls in 2015. The corporation has 36 ward councillor seats and 1 mayoral seat, taking the total number of directly elected positions to 37.

    In the previous election, Rita Raj was elected mayor of the Deoghar Municipal Corporation, while Nitu Devi secured the deputy mayor’s post. Rita Raj defeated Rita Chaurasia by a margin of more than 17,000 votes.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened in last Dhanbad Municipal Corporation Elections

    The Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, an unreserved civic body, last held elections in 2015. It comprises 55 ward councillor seats and 1 mayoral seat, taking the total number of directly elected positions to 56.

    In the previous election, Chandra Shekhar Agarwal was elected mayor of the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation, while Eklavya Singh won the deputy mayor’s post. Agarwal defeated Shamsher Alam Ansari by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Ranchi Municipal Corporation at glance and past election results

    The Ranchi Municipal Corporation, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes, last went to the polls in 2018. The civic body comprises 53 ward councillor seats and 1 mayoral seat, taking the total number of directly elected posts to 54.

    In the previous election, BJP candidate Asha Lakra secured the mayor’s post for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation. BJP’s Sanjiv Vijaywargiya was elected deputy mayor. Lakra defeated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate Varsha Gaadi, while Vijaywargiya defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    New voting mechanisms and rules in 2026 Jharkhand municipal polls

    Unlike previous municipal elections in Jharkhand that were conducted using electronic voting machines, these polls are being held through traditional ballot papers, marking a significant procedural shift in the voting process.

    The 2026 municipal elections are being conducted on a strictly non-party basis. Candidates are not contesting on official political party symbols, and ballots do not display party affiliations.

    In addition, the None of the Above option, commonly referred to as NOTA, has not been provided in this election cycle. Voters are therefore required to choose from among the listed candidates only.

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Names of Municipal Corporations in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand has 9 municipal corporations namely - Ranchi, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Adityapur, Chas (Bokaro), Medininagar (Palamu), and Mango. These municipal corporations went to polls on February 23 and results will be declared today. Vote counting will begin from 8 am.

