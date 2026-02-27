Jharkhand Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Vote counting begins across 9 local bodies

Ranchi:

Counting of votes will begin at 8 am across 9 Municipal Corporations in Jharkhand that went to polls on February 23 along with other local bodies in the state.

Around 61.84% of the 4.3 million eligible voters cast their ballots February 23 across the state to elect representatives across 48 urban local bodies in the state. The polling process was overshadowed by allegations of firing, lathi charge and administrative lapses in Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur.

According to the Jharkhand Election Commission, the state recorded a final voter turnout of 61.84%. The Ranchi municipal corporation area registered the lowest turnout at 43.28%, while Saraikela reported the highest participation at 75.35%.

Polling was held for 9 municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats. Departing from previous elections, the commission used traditional ballot papers and did not provide the NOTA option. More than 6,000 candidates were in the fray for mayoral and ward councillor posts. Voter participation gathered steady momentum through the day, reflecting a consistent upward trend.

The municipal elections for 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand were conducted on February 23, 2026. The exercise marked the return of elected urban governance after a prolonged delay, with the previous major polls held in 2018.

Voting mechanisms

Unlike previous municipal elections in Jharkhand that were conducted using electronic voting machines, these polls are being held through traditional ballot papers, marking a significant procedural shift in the voting process.

The 2026 municipal elections are being conducted on a strictly non-party basis. Candidates are not contesting on official political party symbols, and ballots do not display party affiliations.

In addition, the None of the Above option, commonly referred to as NOTA, has not been provided in this election cycle. Voters are therefore required to choose from among the listed candidates only.

