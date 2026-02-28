PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 16,000 cr, launches HPV vaccine drive, to distribute 21,863 job letters

Ajmer:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 16,686 crore in Rajasthan during his visit to Ajmer, his first visit to the state this year.

Nationwide HPV vaccination campaign launched

During the event, the Prime Minister formally launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14 years. The campaign aims to protect young girls from cervical cancer and strengthen preventive healthcare in the country. The launch marks a significant step in expanding public health coverage and awareness among families.

21,863 youth to receive government offer letters

PM Modi will also distribute appointment letters to 21,863 young candidates selected for government jobs in Rajasthan.

The recruitments include:

3,320 Patwaris in the Revenue Department 2,291 Contract Accounting Assistants 2,950 Livestock Assistants 3,822 Chief Health Officers (CHOs) 7,357 Public Healthcare Nurses, lab technicians, nursing incharges and other healthcare and administrative staff

Infrastructure projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore

Out of the total Rs 16,686 crore investment, 34 projects worth Rs 8,554 crore are linked to state-level initiatives. From Kayad Rest House, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for nine National Highway and energy projects worth Rs 8,132 crore.

Key projects include:

The Bandikui–Jaipur four-lane Greenfield Expressway worth Rs 1,207 crore Development works linked to the Delhi–Vadodara Greenfield Expressway Major highway expansion and energy infrastructure projects These projects are expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and promote trade and industrial development.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and BJP State President Madan Rathore were present during the programme.