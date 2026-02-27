Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begins

Advertisement
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The polling for the nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand was held on Monday (February 23).

Ranchi:

The counting of votes to declare the results for the elections to the nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand is being held on Friday (February 27). This includes the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 54 seats: 53 ward councillor seats and one mayoral seat. In the previous local body elections held in Jharkhand in 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Asha Lakra won the mayor's post, defeating Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Varsha Gaadi. Similarly, BJP leader Sanjiv Vijaywargiya had won the deputy mayor's post after defeating Congress candidate Rajesh Kumar Gupta.

Meanwhile, the polling for all nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats was held in Jharkhand on Monday (February 23). Accordingly, a voter turnout of 62 per cent was recorded, with Ranchi Municipal Corporation registering the lowest turnout in the state at 43.35 per cent. The highest turnout, as per the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC), was recorded at the Seraikela Nagar Panchayat at 74.86 per cent.

In these elections, more than 43 lakh people were eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of around 6,000 candidates. For the posts of mayor and chairperson, as many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray. A total of 4,307 polling booths, including 896 hyper-sensitive and 2,445 sensitive, were set up for the local body elections in Jharkhand.

 

Live updates :Ranchi Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:00 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes has started to declare the election results for all the local bodies in Jharkhand.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why Jharkhand local body polls are important?

    The local body elections in Jharkhand are crucial for the ruling India Bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The India Bloc in Jharkhand consists the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins shortly!

    Stay tuned to India TV as the counting of votes to declare the election results for local bodies in Jharkhand will begin shortly!

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many nagar panchayats are there in Jharkhand?

    Jharkhand has a total of 20 nagar panchayats: Banshidhar Nagar, Manjhiaon, Hussainabad, Hariharganj, Chhatarpur, Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch, Barki Saraiya, Dhanwar, Mahagama, Rajmahal, Barharwa, Basukinath, Jamtara, Bundu, Khunti, Saraikela and Chakulia.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal councils are in Jharkhand?

    In Jharkhand, there are 20 municipal councils. These are Bishrampur, Madhupur, Pakur, Chirkunda, Phusro, Ramgarh, Gumla, Mihijam, Jugsalai, Garhwa, Chatra, Dumka, Chaibasa, Kapali, Chakradharpur, Lohardaga, Simdega, Godda, Sahibganj and Jhumri Telaiya.

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    How many municipal corporations are in Jharkhand?

    In Jharkhand, there are a total of nine municipal corporations. These are Ranchi, Dhanbad, Chas, Deoghar, Adityapur, Mango, Hazaribagh, Medininagar and Giridih.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was the voter turnout in Jharkhand?

    The overall voter turnout for the local body elections in Jharkhand was 62 per cent, according to the Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC).

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling was held on February 23

    The polling for the local body elections was held in Jharkhand on Monday (February 23). 

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes to declare the results to elections to nine municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am on Friday.

