Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 starts January 17: Huge discounts expected on iPhones, Samsung and more Flipkart has confirmed that its Republic Day Sale 2026 will start on January 17, with Plus and Black members getting early access from January 16. The sale is expected to bring major discounts on iPhones, Samsung phones, laptops, TVs, and home appliances, along with attractive bank offers.

New Delhi:

Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform in India, is gearing up for one of its biggest events of 2026 – the Republic Day Sale. The biggest of all the season sales will start on January 17, but if you are a Flipkart Plus or Flipkart Black member, then you will get a head start on January 16 (a day before the scheduled date), giving early access to the members exclusively.

A teaser page has already been created, and it is live on Flipkart – this has been dropping hints about what is coming in. Expect deals on smartphones, electronics, and big home appliances. The timing lines up with India’s 77th Republic Day on January 26, which usually means deep online discounts.

Discounts on iPhones

If you are planning on getting a new smartphone, then this sale may look promising. Although Flipkart has not yet confirmed the exact models which will get massive discounts during the sale, going by previous years, iPhones (especially older ones) should see solid price cuts.

Watch for deals on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 series and even the 16 lineup. For iPhone 17, we aren’t sure yet, but expect some dramatic discount.

Discounts on Android devices

For Android users, the number of smartphones from leading brands like Samsung, iQOO, Poco, Vivo and more is expected to drop prices for their devices, including flagship devices, with exchange offers in the mix.

Laptops, tablets, TWS, speakers and more….

But it is not all about smartphones. Flipkart has further hinted at discounts across laptops, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, TWS earbuds, refrigerators, washing machines, and other big-ticket appliances. If you are been waiting to upgrade your electronics, now’s the time.

Bank offers and discounts

Flipkart’s also rolling out bank offers to sweeten the deal—10 per cent instant discounts on HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMIs. Some debit and credit cards from other banks might even get you up to 15 per cent off. Flipkart Black members score extra perks, too. And don’t miss special deal formats like Rush Hour Deals, Tick Tock Deals, Jackpot Deals, and Steal Deals, where the discounts run even deeper for a short time.

With the sale just around the corner, it’s smart to prep now. Make your wishlist, check if your bank cards are eligible, and activate memberships if you haven’t already. Exact prices and more details should drop as the sale gets closer.