Abhishek Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni in huge T20 record list, chases Suryakumar, Virat Kohli

New Delhi:

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma went past Indian legend MS Dhoni on a major T20 record list with his spectacular century during his team's Indian Premier League 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 21. Sharma struck a 47-ball hundred as he put the DC bowling line-up to the sword in their clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Sharma hit 10 sixes in his blistering, unbeaten knock of 135 from 68 balls as he went past MS Dhoni on the list of most maximums in T20 cricket. Coming into this game, Abhishek had 341 sixes to his name in 183 T20 innings. He needed nine to level the finishing master and 10 to go past him, and he did just that.

Sharma unleashed his beast mode and slammed 10 maximums; the ninth one took him to the century, and another one after his hundred. He now has 351 maximums in 184 innings. He is now the fifth leading Indian six-hitter in the shortest format after going past Dhoni. He is now behind the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson

Most sixes by Indians in T20s:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 555 sixes

2 - Virat Kohli: 443 sixes

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 423 sixes

4 - Sanju Samson: 405 sixes

5 - Abhishek Sharma: 351 sixes

6 - MS Dhoni: 350 sixes

Abhishek equals Kohli in another huge record

Abhishek equalled Virat Kohli's huge record with his century. This was his ninth century in T20 cricket as he now has the joint-most centuries by an Indian player in T20s, same to what Kohli has hit.

Most centuries for Indian players in T20 cricket:

1 - Virat Kohli: 9 centuries

2 - Abhishek Sharma: 9 centuries

3 - Rohit Sharma: 8 centuries

4 - Ishan Kishan: 7 centuries

5 - KL Rahul: 7 centuries

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga

Delhi Capitals Impact subs: Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Ashutosh Sharma, Tripurana Vijay, Auqib Nabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel