Amarnath Yatra to remain suspended from July 19 due to bad weather forecast

Jammu:

The Shri Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes from July 19 as precautionary measure due to inclement weather forecast, said the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday. The move was taken to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

Till now, more than 3.7 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing 57-day Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to conclude on August 28.

"Accordingly, no onward movement of pilgrims will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camp from 19.07.2026. Updates regarding the resumption of Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions," Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said.

Heavy rains expected in parts of J-K

The development comes after the weather department forecasted extremely heavy rains and thundershowers in parts from Jammu and Kashmir from July 19 to 23. It said Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while extremely heavy showers are expected in Reasi and Udhampur.

It also warned of landslides and flashfloods in certain areas due to the heavy rains, advising the administration and the citizens to take precautions. Farmers have also been advised to suspend all farming activities during the above-mentioned period.

The weather is expected to improve from July 24, but thundershowers and brief spells of rainfall might continue till July 27 in some areas, the meteorological department noted.

Summer vacation extended

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also decided to extend the summer vacations, which were announced on July 6 due to intense heat wave conditions, in schools of Kashmir till July 22. The schools were scheduled to reopen on Monday but the vacations have been extended by three days as there has been no let off in the heat wave.

"In view of the prevailing weather conditions, it has been decided to extend the summer vacation for all Government and recognized private schools in the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of Jammu Division up to 22nd July (Wednesday)," Education minister Sakina Ittoo said on her X (formerly Twitter) handle.

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