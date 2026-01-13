Meta Layoff: 1500 employees to lose jobs as AI push grows; Reality Labs in danger! Meta is set to cut around 1500 jobs from its Reality Labs division, as it ramps up massive investments in AI and data centres. The move highlights a growing concern worldwide: as AI accelerates, thousands of skilled workers are being pushed into uncertainty, raising tough questions about jobs.

New Delhi:

Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is preparing for another round of layoffs, and this time, about 1500 employees in its Reality Labs division are in trouble. That’s nearly 10 per cent of the team, which has around 15,000 people right now. With this layoff wave, the tech job crunch is highlighted. For the people who will be affected due to the AI surge, it is certainly another corporate shakeup which will cost them everything – mentally, emotionally and financially. Their pay cheques, their families, and the daily stress of holding onto a job when AI keeps taking a bigger slice out of their pie.

AI replaces humans yet again!

The news became official when the CTO, Andrew Bosworth, called everyone in Reality Labs, calling it the “most important” all-hands meeting of the year.

About Reality Labs

Reality Labs used to be Meta’s big bet on the future. This is the group behind the VR and AR gear: the Quest headsets, Ray-Ban smart glasses, and Horizon Worlds—the heart of Meta’s metaverse dream. But lately, the signs are not great. Budget cuts, restructuring, and a 30 per cent budget drop last month all point in the same direction: the metaverse isn’t the top priority anymore.

Instead, Meta’s pouring money into AI. They’re building out massive AI infrastructure, planning “tens of gigawatts” of computing power with their new Meta Compute project. We’re talking data centres that suck up as much energy as several big cities. Mark Zuckerberg is selling this as Meta’s next big edge—just like he once did with the metaverse.

What is the tough part of this layoff?

Meta is reportedly running to build up its AI space, and in the race, a lot of people are getting left behind. AI is not just adding jobs fast enough to make up for the ones it is erasing. Even engineers with years of experience are finding themselves on the chopping block as companies double down on automation and supercomputers. The reality is, as AI keeps changing the rules, regular folks are left scrambling to figure out how to keep up, retrain, and make a living—especially when machines are cheaper than people.