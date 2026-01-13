Samsung and Netflix bring ‘Upside Down’ theme from ‘Stranger Things’ to Galaxy phones Samsung, Netflix have teamed up to launch exclusive ‘Stranger Things’ themes and wallpapers for Galaxy smartphones. Available for a limited time via the Galaxy Store, the free content lets fans celebrate the final season of the globally popular series by bringing iconic visuals from Hawkins.

New Delhi:

Stranger Things, a popular Netflix series, has been released and made a huge noise with the final season. To celebrate the series, Samsung has teamed up with Netflix to give fans one last way to dive back into the show’s world. So, in case you are using a Samsung Galaxy phone, then you can enjoy a series-based theme to make you visit Upside Down from the series itself. Users from India to worldwide can grab a ‘Stranger Things’-themed UI and wallpapers straight from the Galaxy Store. They are free of cost, and users have to simply download or open the Netflix app on their Galaxy device, and they’re in. It’s a limited-time thing, so don’t wait too long.

Stranger Things: Not just a show but an emotion for fans

When the ‘Stranger Things’ series launched in 2016, it did not just become another Netflix original; it actually gained huge applause because of its storyline and screenplays. Suddenly, everyone's is talking about Hawkins, the Upside Down and those Demogorgons.

People of all ages across the world loved the series, and they grew more and more fond of each season. After Season 5, Part 1 dropped on November 27, 2025, the numbers went wild—59.6 million views in five days, topping charts in 91 countries. For a solid five weeks, every single season sat in the Global Top 10 at the same time. That’s a first for Netflix, and honestly, pretty wild. Now, the final season is out, and fans everywhere can binge the whole thing.

What’s Inside the Stranger Things Galaxy Theme?

Samsung’s Stranger Things collection is all about the final season’s vibe. From January 12 through February 22, you get:

A custom Galaxy theme made for Stranger Things

Five exclusive wallpapers

Art and visuals featuring favourite characters, Hawkins, and that creepy Upside Down

The designs lean into the show’s dark, eerie style, so your phone feels like it dropped straight out of the Stranger Things universe.

Samsung and Netflix: Not their first Rodeo

This is not the first time Samsung and Netflix have collaborated. They have worked together before, remember the special theme for Stranger Things Season 4, or the K-pop Demon Hunters crossover?

With each release, Samsung finds new ways to mash up pop culture and tech. This latest theme is just another way for fans to keep their favourite shows close, even when the credits roll.