2026 Tata Punch Facelift launched in India at Rs 5.59 lakh: New iTurbo Petrol Engine, Fresh design, more The 2026 Tata Punch facelift was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated micro-SUV gets refreshed styling, a redesigned cabin, new features, and a new turbo-petrol engine option, making it more powerful and tech-friendly than before.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors, the leading name in the Indian automobile world, has just rolled out the updated Punch Facelift for the Indian roads. Since its debut back in October 2021, the Punch has become one of the most liked Tata cars and one of the most highly sought-after compact SUVs. Now the company has a major makeover in the car.

Price in India

The new Punch starts at Rs 5.59 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), which is certainly going to make a big impact in the entry-level SUV segment.

(Image Source : TATA PUNCH FACELIFT)Tata Punch Facelift

Fresh look and bigger presence

For looks, the new Punch comes with many upgrades when compared to its existing cars.

Tata kept things compact but turned up the feel, following their new ‘Command Max’ design idea, which makes the car look bolder and more athletic, ready to catch the eye of young city buyers and folks picking their first car.

(Image Source : TATA PUNCH FACELIFT)Tata Punch Facelift

Cabin upgrades and features

Stepping inside the car, the new Punch comes with a revamped cabin that feels brighter and more comfortable. Tata loaded it with fresh tech and features, giving the interior a more premium, user-friendly vibe.

Safety, comfort, and practicality are still front and centre — everything that made the Punch popular in the first place.

New Turbo Power and more choices

Now, here is a big one: the facelifted Punch gets a new 1.2-litre turbocharged iTurbo Revotron petrol engine. It’s peppier than the old naturally aspirated version. Plus, Tata’s twin-cylinder iCNG tech sticks around, now with an AMT gearbox, so buyers get better mileage and greener options.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said that the new Punch comes straight from what customers want and has been built with the latest tech. Tata claims that it is faster, smarter, and safer for the Indian roads—a solid mix of performance, comfort, and bold looks for Indian drivers.

(Image Source : TATA PUNCH)2026 Tata Punch

Overall, the new Punch comes with a more appealing design, a better cabin, an iTurbo engine for better mileage, and everything at a price tag which is considerably very economical when you count on the features. The 2026 Tata Punch facelift looks set to win over anyone after a good-looking, safe, and loaded compact SUV.