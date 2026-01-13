Celebrate Lohri with Gemini Nano: 5 Prompts to make perfect festive photos Google’s Gemini Nano can help users create stunning Banana and Lohri-themed festive postcards using simple AI prompts. With Lohri celebrations around the corner, here are five creative prompts that Indian users can try to generate vibrant, share-worthy images perfect for sending festive wishes.

New Delhi:

Gemini, Google’s own AI platform has gained massive gain with it’s photo editing platform, which is known as ‘Nano’ (earlier known as Nano Banana). As for the Lohri celebration, the platform is letting the users to recreate some photos and posters, which could be used for festive cards to forward to your friends and family.

Lohri photos with Nano

Lately, Banana-themed designs have taken off. They are playful, a bit quirky, and mix surprisingly well with the classic Lohri look is a big thing for today, and with Gemini, you can create traditional photos with bonfires, dhol and bright Punjabi outfits around.

You can create digital postcards or restructure your own photo to blend in with the tradition. Here are some prompts to use:

5 Gemini Nano Prompts for Standout Lohri Postcards

1. Classic Lohri, With a Twist

Prompt: “A warm Lohri night celebration with a glowing bonfire, Punjabi dancers in traditional attire, bananas arranged like festive decorations, cinematic lighting, vibrant colours”

(Image Source : GEMINI)A warm Lohri night celebration with a glowing bonfire, Punjabi dancers in traditional attire, bananas arranged like festive decorations, cinematic lighting, vibrant colours

2. Cartoon Bananas at the Bonfire

Prompt: “Cute cartoon bananas wearing Punjabi turbans and phulkari dresses, dancing around a Lohri bonfire, festive Indian illustration style”

(Image Source : GEMINI)Cute cartoon bananas wearing Punjabi turbans and phulkari dresses, dancing around a Lohri bonfire, festive Indian illustration style

3. Minimalist and Modern

Prompt: “Minimalist Lohri postcard design with bananas, bonfire, sugarcane and peanuts, pastel background, modern Indian festive aesthetic”

(Image Source : GEMINI)Minimalist Lohri postcard design with bananas, bonfire, sugarcane and peanuts, pastel background, modern Indian festive aesthetic

4. Realistic Festival Vibes

Prompt: “Ultra-realistic Lohri celebration scene with a rural Punjab backdrop, bananas in traditional baskets, fire sparks, warm evening tones, DSLR-style photography”

(Image Source : GEMINI)Ultra-realistic Lohri celebration scene with a rural Punjab backdrop, bananas in traditional baskets, fire sparks, warm evening tones, DSLR-style photography

5. Ready for Social Media

Prompt: “Vertical Lohri festival greeting with bananas, bold Punjabi patterns, glowing bonfire, modern typography space, Instagram-style festive poster”

(Image Source : GEMINI)Vertical Lohri festival greeting with bananas, bold Punjabi patterns, glowing bonfire, modern typography space, Instagram-style festive poster

How to Share Your AI-Generated Lohri Wishes

Once you’ve got your images, sharing’s a breeze. Pop them on WhatsApp, Instagram Stories, Facebook, or just send them in an email. Add a quick message or drop in someone’s name for a personal touch.

Why Banana-themed festive images are everywhere

Bananas in festive art? Sounds odd, but it works. They bring a cheerful, lighthearted energy that makes even the most traditional festival greetings pop. Add classic Lohri colors and motifs, and you get cards that feel fresh—especially for younger folks and anyone who loves creating content online.

With Gemini Nano, being creative for Lohri is as easy as typing a prompt. Whether you like the classic look or want to try something playful—bananas and all—these AI ideas help your greetings stand out. Festival wishes are changing, and honestly, this new way feels a lot more personal.