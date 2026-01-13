Nothing set to open its first flagship store in India, promises a unique hands-on experience Nothing has confirmed that it is close to opening its first flagship store in India. The company says the upcoming outlet will offer a one-of-a-kind experience, allowing customers to explore Nothing’s products and design philosophy up close.

New Delhi:

Nothing, a UK-based technology company known for its design and affordability, is set to open its first store in India. This is considered a big step for this young tech brand. The company has been teasing the launch in press releases and on social media, calling it their “first global flagship store”. They’re still keeping the city and opening date under wraps, though.

Nothing announced the store back in September

Originally, Nothing announced the store back in September and said it would open by the end of 2025. That’s shifted a bit. Now, they say the launch is just around the corner, so Indian fans probably won’t have to wait much longer.

What will the store have?

When it opens, this store will be Nothing’s second brand-owned retail space globally. Right now, they only have the Nothing Store Soho in London, which launched in 2022. The India store is designed as an experience centre—somewhere you can actually try out their products and get a feel for Nothing’s design-first style. It’s the kind of hands-on experience you get from brands like Apple, Samsung, or OnePlus.

For a company that’s still pretty new, setting up a physical store shows a lot of confidence—and it points to how fast they’re growing in important markets.

India’s a huge part of that growth. Nothing has been ramping up investment there, and recently, they moved all CMF operations to India. CMF is their sub-brand aimed at people who want solid devices without breaking the bank. This move just underlines how important India is—not only as a massive smartphone market but also as a manufacturing base for Nothing’s next moves.

kis Evangelidis, Nothing’s co-founder and the head of their India division has been hyping up the launch on X (Twitter). He called the store a long-awaited project and promised a “one-of-a-kind” flagship experience for customers in India. Clearly, Nothing sees India as more than just a place to sell products—they’re betting on it for long-term growth.

There’s another twist: the flagship store announcement comes right before CMF’s first product launch of 2026. On January 13, they’re set to roll out the CMF Headphone Pro in India, which comes with a customisable design and up to 100 hours of battery life.

Put it all together, and it looks like Nothing is kicking off 2026 with a bang in India—both online and on the ground.