Why did ICC suspend Cricket Canada's membership after board meeting in Ahmedabad?

New Delhi:

In a major development, the ICC (International Cricket Council) concluded its board meeting in Ahmedabad, and after the meeting concluded, the ICC came to the decision that it will be suspending the membership of Cricket Canada with immediate effect.

The suspension has come forth after the ICC alleged serious breaches of its membership obligations. It is also worth noting that while the membership is suspended, Canada would continue to participate in ICC events and access funding through a controlled mechanism overseen by the governing body, which will make sure that the players are not affected by the administrative processes.

"The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations. The ICC Board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body. Accordingly, Canadian national representative teams will continue to be eligible to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension,” the ICC’s press release read.

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Use of pink ball recommended in Tests

Additionally, another topic that was discussed in the ICC meeting was the usage of the pink ball in Test cricket. When poor light is anticipated, and subject to agreement from both teams, the teams will have the option to switch from the red to the pink ball and play under the lights.

The move has been put forth in a bid to reduce time lost to bad light. Furthermore, the board has also approved the recommendation to establish a global qualifier for ICC Men's T20 World Cups. The same will establish a pathway for association teams after growing interest in the format was noticed by the board.

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