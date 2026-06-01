In first rally after Tamil Nadu win, Vijay refutes horse-trading charges, lambasts DMK over 'family politics'

Tiruchchirappalli:

Refuting charges of horse-trading, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday lambasted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and accused the Dravidian parties of colluding to form the government in the southern state.

However, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief said the political battle in Tamil Nadu is now only between his party and the DMK, while accusing the latter of promoting 'family politics'. Regarding the AIADMK, he said the party is a 'spent force' and has no future in the state.

Vijay, who was addressing his first rally in Tiruchirappalli after taking oath as Tamil Nadu's ninth chief minister, claimed that DMK's continued opposition will only provide an advantage to the TVK. Vijay further said there will no compromise on state's rights and secularism.

"There will never be any wavering like Mr Stalin's. There can be no compromise on the principle of secularism," the Tamil Nadu chief minister declared. We will never give up the rights of the State. We will never surrender our rights over river waters. We will never, under any circumstances, compromise on social justice, equal justice, and equality."

Vijay said the TVK regime is for all the people, adding that the state's citizens have made him the "first Sewak" and the chief minister. He said he did not join politics to "mislead or deceive" people with false promises, but to work for the common citizens, and there is no "question or ambiguity" about that.

At his rally, the chief minister also asked why he should not wear suit, saying these two colours reflect the two sides of the human mind. He said he doesn't want to dress in fancy colours.

"Many people are talking about me wearing a coat. Why? Aren’t we allowed to wear a coat and a suit? Should only those in power and the dominant forces be the ones wearing coats and suits?" Vijay said.

Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu's chief minister on May 10 at a grand rally in Chennai. His party had won 108 out of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, and was able to form the government with support of the Congress, the Left parties, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

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