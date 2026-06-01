From Missiles to Gaganyaan: How DRDO is driving India's self-reliance in air defence, warfare and space

New Delhi:

India's defence capabilities are undergoing a major transformation, driven by a series of advanced technologies developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). From next-generation missile propulsion systems and precision-guided weapons to military logistics platforms and technologies supporting the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, DRDO is steadily enhancing India's strategic strength across multiple domains. These innovations are not only improving the operational capabilities of the armed forces but are also reinforcing India's vision of self-reliance in critical defence technologies.

Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS)

The Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) is currently operational and is being used by DRDO for a wide range of defence trials. RTRS is a high-speed testing system that uses rocket propulsion to achieve extremely high velocities along specially designed rail tracks. It enables scientists and engineers to conduct impact, vibration and safety tests at speeds exceeding 1,000 kmph. The platform is used to evaluate missiles, aircraft components, ejection seats, parachute systems, armoured platforms and other military equipment under demanding conditions. RTRS has also played a significant role in testing the Crew Escape System and parachute systems associated with India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR)

The Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology has undergone multiple successful tests and is considered a critical building block for future missile systems. It combines solid fuel propulsion with ramjet technology, allowing missiles to maintain sustained thrust throughout flight. Compared to conventional rocket motors, SFDR-powered missiles can achieve greater ranges and higher speeds while retaining more energy during the terminal phase of engagement. The technology is expected to form the foundation of future long-range air-to-air and surface-to-air missile systems and represents a major step towards self-reliance in advanced missile propulsion.

Air Droppable Container (ADC)

The Air Droppable Container (ADC) has been developed for use by the Indian Armed Forces and continues to undergo testing and refinement.

The specialised military container is designed to be deployed from transport aircraft using parachutes. It enables the rapid delivery of critical supplies to remote mountain regions, forward military posts and disaster-affected areas. The container can carry ammunition, food supplies, medical equipment, communication systems and other essential materials. Its design ensures that the contents suffer minimal damage during landing, making it a valuable asset for military logistics and humanitarian operations.

Advanced Armoured Platform

DRDO's advanced armoured platform technologies are being incorporated into indigenous armoured vehicles and future combat systems. The platforms are designed to enhance troop protection, mobility and battlefield effectiveness. They feature advanced ballistic protection, mine resistance and Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) protection systems. The platforms can also integrate sophisticated sensors, surveillance equipment, night-vision capabilities and remote weapon stations, making them suitable for modern network-centric warfare environments.

Ultra Light Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)

The Ultra Light Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) has successfully completed testing and is currently progressing through the development phase. This lightweight precision-guided missile can be launched from helicopters, drones and light combat platforms. Designed to destroy enemy tanks, bunkers and fortified positions with high accuracy, the missile significantly enhances India's anti-tank warfare capabilities.

Its key features include fire-and-forget capability and exceptional precision, enabling rapid engagement of targets with minimal operator intervention.

Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD)

The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD) has successfully completed flight trials, and the process of induction into the armed forces is moving forward. The system is designed to neutralise low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones that pose threats to frontline formations and strategic assets. Equipped with an advanced infrared seeker, VSHORAD offers rapid reaction time and a high probability of target interception. At a time when drone warfare is emerging as a major security challenge, the system is expected to significantly strengthen India's air defence capabilities, particularly in border areas and forward operational zones.

Driving India's Defence Self-Reliance

Together, these technologies highlight DRDO's expanding role in advancing India's defence ecosystem. From missile propulsion and precision strike systems to military logistics, armoured warfare, air defence and space mission support, DRDO is building critical indigenous capabilities across sectors. As India continues to modernise its armed forces and reduce dependence on foreign technologies, these innovations are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the country's future military and strategic capabilities.

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