Apple and Google join hands for AI: Gemini to power next-gen Apple Intelligence Apple and Google have announced a multi-year AI collaboration, under which Google’s Gemini models and cloud technology will form the foundation of Apple’s next-generation AI systems. The partnership is set to power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalised Siri.

In a surprising but significant move, Apple and Google have entered into a long-term collaboration to shape the future of artificial intelligence on Apple devices. As per a joint statement, Apple’s upcoming Foundation Models will be built using Google’s Gemini AI models and cloud infrastructure.

This partnership marks one of the biggest collaborations between two tech rivals and signals Apple’s intent to rapidly strengthen its AI capabilities amid intense global competition.

Gemini AI to power future Apple Intelligence features

Apple confirmed that Google’s Gemini AI will play a key role in enabling upcoming Apple Intelligence experiences. One of the biggest highlights of this collaboration is a more personalized and smarter Siri, which Apple says will arrive later this year.

By using Gemini as the backbone, Apple aims to deliver AI features that better understand user context, preferences, and intent. These improvements are expected to enhance everyday tasks such as voice commands, productivity, content generation, and on-device assistance.

Why Apple chose Google’s AI technology

According to Apple, the decision came after careful evaluation of multiple AI technologies. The company concluded that Google’s AI platform offers the most capable and scalable foundation for its next phase of AI development.

Apple stated that Gemini’s advanced reasoning abilities and cloud support would help unlock innovative new experiences for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other Apple device users worldwide, including in fast-growing markets like India.

Privacy remains Apple’s top priority

Despite relying on Google’s AI technology, Apple emphasised that privacy standards will not be compromised. Apple Intelligence will continue to run primarily on Apple devices and through Private Cloud Compute, a system designed to process complex AI tasks securely without storing personal data.

Apple reassured users that its industry-leading privacy protections will remain intact, a key concern for Indian users increasingly aware of data security issues.

What does this means for Indian users

For Indian consumers, this partnership could result in smarter voice assistance, better regional language understanding, and more powerful AI features across Apple devices. As AI adoption grows rapidly in India, Apple’s move could help it compete more strongly with Android-based AI experiences.

A new chapter in big tech AI rivalry

The Apple-Google AI partnership highlights how fast the AI landscape is evolving. While the two companies continue to compete in hardware and ecosystems, this collaboration shows that AI innovation may increasingly rely on strategic alliances.

More details about the new Apple Intelligence features and Siri upgrades are expected to be revealed later this year.

