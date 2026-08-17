Hayden Panettiere, known for 'Heroes' and 'Scream', dies at 36

New Delhi:

Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes, Scream 4 and Scream VI, has reportedly died at the age of 36. The news of her sudden death has left fans and the entertainment industry mourning.

Her representative confirmed the news to ABC News. However, the cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

Hayden Panettiere passes away at 36

In a statement shared with ABC, her representative said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her - and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

According to reports, she is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she shared with her former fiance, Wladimir Klitschko.

Hayden Panettiere's acting career

For the unversed, she started her acting career as a child actor and went on to work in several films and TV shows. Her famous roles include Claire Bennet in the hit show Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Notably, she also earned two Golden Globe nominations for her performance in the series Nashville.

Panettiere also featured in films such as Remember the Titans, Ice Princess, Scream 4 and Raising Helen.

Tributes pour in for Hayden Panettiere

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Hayden Panettiere following the news of her death. One fan wrote, "rest in peace to our angel, hayden panettiere (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Devastating news. Hayden Panettiere was a gifted actress who brought unforgettable characters to life. May she rest in peace (sic)."

More about Hayden Panettiere

Born on August 21, 1989, in Palisades, New York, Hayden Panettiere was the daughter of actress Lesley Vogel and fire department captain Alan Lee 'Skip' Panettiere. Her brother, Jansen Panettiere, died suddenly in February 2023 at the age of 28. His family said he died from an enlarged heart and aortic valve complications.

According to details available on IMDb, Scream actress Hayden Panettiere began her acting career at a very young age. She was just 11 months old when she appeared in a commercial for Playskool.

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