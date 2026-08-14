Pova AI Buds Pro launched with 48dB ANC and 78-language translation at Rs 12499

New Delhi:

Tecno’s sub-brand Pova has just rolled out the Pova AI Buds Pro in India, loading them up with AI-driven features you usually only see in higher-end earbuds. These new TWS buds push out up to 48dB hybrid active noise cancellation, come with an eight-microphone setup, and—maybe the coolest part—they handle real-time translation for 78 languages. On top of that, you get onboard voice recording, transcription, and even AI-generated meeting summaries.

Pova AI Buds Pro Price in India

Price-wise, the Pova AI Buds Pro drop at Rs. 14,999. But if you are quick, you can grab them for Rs. 12,499 as part of an introductory deal. Tecno’s tossing in a Rs. 1,000 bank discount and a no-cost EMI option, too.

Sales will kick off on August 22 at noon, available on both Amazon India and Flipkart.

AI-powered recording and meeting summaries

It’s all about that AI-powered recording feature. The dual-tone charging case has a standout red Quick Note button, making it super easy to start recording audio right from the buds. You get up to four hours of storage for recordings without needing your phone.

After you record, the AI Meeting Summary tool transcribes your conversation and nails down a summary—even handy for anyone dealing with endless meetings.

Real-time translation supports 78 languages

And about that translation feature: it supports real-time translation in 78 languages, so you can follow conversations in other languages without missing a beat. Tecno also points out that users are fully in control of their recordings, transcripts, and anything the AI generates—no worries about privacy.

48dB Hybrid ANC and eight microphones

For calls and noise control, there are eight microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU). The 48dB Hybrid ANC helps block out background noise whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. You can pair the Buds Pro with two devices at once, which makes flipping between your laptop and phone a breeze.

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Battery life is impressive, too—Tecno claims up to 40 hours of total playback with the charging case. You can charge the case via USB Type-C or Qi wireless charging, and with an IP55 rating, these buds can handle a bit of dust and water, so they’re ready for everyday hustle.

With features like AI meeting recording, real-time translation, powerful ANC, and dual-device connectivity, the Pova AI Buds Pro aren’t just another set of premium earbuds—they’re stepping into the spotlight in India’s crowded TWS market.ALSO READ:

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